When Roger Federer and Andre Agassi agreed to play on the world's deadliest tennis court in Dubai

In 2005, Roger Federer and Andre Agassi played a round of tennis on a helipad converted into a grass tennis court in Dubai, with no fencing or safety boundaries, as a marketing stunt for the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The stunt was the idea of Salah Talak, the director of the Dubai Tennis Championships, who at the time was struggling to attract spectators and enough elite athletes to the event.

"A marketing stunt so extreme, that it would be impossible for tennis fans not to be talking about tennis in Dubai."

After persuading Federer and Agassi to play, Talak's marketing team decided to enlist the services of the 5-star Burj Al-Arab hotel, and its helipad was converted into a tennis court.

On February 22, after a month of negotiations, Federer and Agassi played the coolest tennis match in history, hundreds of feet above the ground.

Agassi recalled the experience with joy.

"This was an absolutely amazing experience. When you first get over how high you are and start playing, It's an absolute joy and I had a great time," said Andre Agassi.

Federer revealed the incredible idea of capturing pictures from a helicopter was his.

"I had an idea of how we could make it better; we had a helicopter which was going to film it all around, instead of just having a picture taken from the hotel. It can really tell how high up we are and I think that made the difference," Federer recalled

Talak later went on record saying the match cost them a little under $25,000 to put together but it was worth it since it has now been ingrained in popular tennis culture.

Aslan Karatsev wins his first career title in Dubai

Aslan Karatsev won the 2021 Dubai Tennis Championship for his first ATP singles title

Roger Federer won the Dubai Tennis Championships the year he and Agassi participated in the helipad caper, but he pulled out in 2021.

Novak Djokovic was the defending champion going into the 2021 edition but also chose not to participate. The tournament was won by Russia's Aslan Karatsev, his first title on the ATP tour.

José Morgado @josemorgado The incredible season of Aslan Karatsev continues.



The 27yo Russian beats Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-2 to win his first career title at the Dubai 500 and will enter the top 30.



Karatsev is now 15-2 in 2021 (including qualies), 15-0 against players ranked outside the top 4.



[getty] The incredible season of Aslan Karatsev continues.The 27yo Russian beats Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-2 to win his first career title at the Dubai 500 and will enter the top 30.Karatsev is now 15-2 in 2021 (including qualies), 15-0 against players ranked outside the top 4.[getty] https://t.co/N4Mq4N0csd

Also Read Article Continues below

In the women's singles, the WTA 1000 event was won by World No.3 Garbine Muguruza. The Spaniard dropped only one set during the entire tournament.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala