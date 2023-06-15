Tennis fans have reacted to Nick Kyrgios' revelation about his mental health struggles following his second-round exit at Wimbledon 2019.

In the upcoming second part of Netflix's 'Break Point' docuseries, Kyrgios divulged that he contemplated suicide following his defeat to Rafael Nadal at the grass-court Major in 2019, as reported by 'The Australian.'

"I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide," he said. "I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up, and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I was like, 'OK, I can't keep doing this.'"

The Australian disclosed that he ended up in a psychiatric treatment center in London in order to better deal with his issues.

"I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems. If you look closely, on my right arm, you can see my self-harm," he said.

A fan claimed that Kyrgios' experience with suicidal ideation should have led to him displaying more compassion while ridiculing other players both on and off-court.

"We've heard the story in BP. Then you should be more compassionate with others when you ridicule them online or on court. And just bc players don't complain openly you never know how they feel. Not everyone vents his demons online," the fan tweeted.

Gerda Pardiac @GerdaPardiac



And just bc players don't complain openly you never know how they feel. Not everyone vents his demons online. Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis Kyrgios opens about his mental health:



"[Following WIM 2019] I was contemplating if I wanted to commit su1cide. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems". Kyrgios opens about his mental health: "[Following WIM 2019] I was contemplating if I wanted to commit su1cide. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems". https://t.co/xnuTl5LGjE We've heard the story in BP. Then you should be more compassionate with others when you ridicule them online or on court.And just bc players don't complain openly you never know how they feel. Not everyone vents his demons online. twitter.com/RelevantTennis… We've heard the story in BP. Then you should be more compassionate with others when you ridicule them online or on court.And just bc players don't complain openly you never know how they feel. Not everyone vents his demons online. twitter.com/RelevantTennis…

"And yet he ridicules other people and behaves like a brat," another fan chimed in.

1G4 @MaggieRobinsson @RelevantTennis And yet he ridicules other people and behaves like a brat. 🥺 @RelevantTennis And yet he ridicules other people and behaves like a brat. 🥺

Another fan claimed that they felt no sympathy towards the 28-year-old due to his perceived bullying of other players.

"I would have felt sorry for 99% of the players, but when you spend all your time bullying others and making everything about you as soon as you see someone succeed, it's hard to take you seriously," a user commented.

Saad @tsitsisaad Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis Kyrgios opens about his mental health:



"[Following WIM 2019] I was contemplating if I wanted to commit su1cide. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems". Kyrgios opens about his mental health: "[Following WIM 2019] I was contemplating if I wanted to commit su1cide. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems". https://t.co/xnuTl5LGjE I would have felt sorry for 99% of the players, but when you spend all your time bullying others and making everything about you as soon as you see someone succeed, it's hard to take you seriously. twitter.com/RelevantTennis… I would have felt sorry for 99% of the players, but when you spend all your time bullying others and making everything about you as soon as you see someone succeed, it's hard to take you seriously. twitter.com/RelevantTennis…

Here are a few more fan reactions to Nick Kyrgios' revelation:

Marsupilami @deeyan16 @RelevantTennis Why does he still act arrogant? Why does he still mock WTA female players with laughing emojis? Why is he still the same bully on court? Why did he have domestic violence charges dropped for mental health? Excuse much? How did he not get tested for all the drug abuse he claims? @RelevantTennis Why does he still act arrogant? Why does he still mock WTA female players with laughing emojis? Why is he still the same bully on court? Why did he have domestic violence charges dropped for mental health? Excuse much? How did he not get tested for all the drug abuse he claims?

rowan @rowakina Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis Kyrgios opens about his mental health:



"[Following WIM 2019] I was contemplating if I wanted to commit su1cide. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems". Kyrgios opens about his mental health: "[Following WIM 2019] I was contemplating if I wanted to commit su1cide. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems". https://t.co/xnuTl5LGjE U can't expect people to respect you if you never respect others twitter.com/RelevantTennis… U can't expect people to respect you if you never respect others twitter.com/RelevantTennis…

Yonis @lastdanceszn



Hope he gets the help he needs Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis Kyrgios opens about his mental health:



"[Following WIM 2019] I was contemplating if I wanted to commit su1cide. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems". Kyrgios opens about his mental health: "[Following WIM 2019] I was contemplating if I wanted to commit su1cide. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems". https://t.co/xnuTl5LGjE I'm a firm believer in that hurt people hurt othersHope he gets the help he needs twitter.com/RelevantTennis… I'm a firm believer in that hurt people hurt othersHope he gets the help he needs twitter.com/RelevantTennis…

Elena ATP ERA 💫💫💫 @elenaclaudia22 Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis Kyrgios opens about his mental health:



"[Following WIM 2019] I was contemplating if I wanted to commit su1cide. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems". Kyrgios opens about his mental health: "[Following WIM 2019] I was contemplating if I wanted to commit su1cide. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems". https://t.co/xnuTl5LGjE I feel like 20% sad for him. But on the other side I don't know if he is saying the truth 🤷. Bcs he is bullying players and acting so bad so 🤷 twitter.com/RelevantTennis… I feel like 20% sad for him. But on the other side I don't know if he is saying the truth 🤷. Bcs he is bullying players and acting so bad so 🤷 twitter.com/RelevantTennis…

Peter Fletcher @pfletch88 @eurosport Might have more sympathy if he wasn't constantly putting down and belittling others on social media @eurosport Might have more sympathy if he wasn't constantly putting down and belittling others on social media

MPORA Ⓜ️🅾️SES🎾🇺🇬 @MosesMpora1 @TheTennisLetter Thought that would be enough to teach him not being a bully? @TheTennisLetter Thought that would be enough to teach him not being a bully?

"I know it’s hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time" - Nick Kyrgios after shock Stuttgart defeat

Nick Kyrgios crashes out of the 2023 BOSS OPEN in Stuttgart

Nick Kyrgios' return to the tour after a seven-month-long injury layoff ended in a first-round exit from the Boss Open in Stuttgart. The Australian was defeated by Yibing Wu in straight sets, losing 5-7, 3-6.

Following his defeat, the World No. 30 took to social media and appealed for patience from his fans as he endeavored to get back to his previous level of play.

"Be patient with me my fans please…. It’s a process to get back to where I was. I know it’s hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time and hopefully can get back to where I was," Nick Kyrgios tweeted.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios Be patient with me my fans please…. It’s a process to get back to where I was. I know it’s hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time and hopefully can get back to where I was. Be patient with me my fans please…. It’s a process to get back to where I was. I know it’s hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time and hopefully can get back to where I was.

Nick Kyrgios will be back in action at the 2023 Halle Open. The ATP 500 event is scheduled to begin on June 19.

Poll : 0 votes