Tennis fans have reacted to Nick Kyrgios' revelation about his mental health struggles following his second-round exit at Wimbledon 2019.
In the upcoming second part of Netflix's 'Break Point' docuseries, Kyrgios divulged that he contemplated suicide following his defeat to Rafael Nadal at the grass-court Major in 2019, as reported by 'The Australian.'
"I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide," he said. "I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up, and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I was like, 'OK, I can't keep doing this.'"
The Australian disclosed that he ended up in a psychiatric treatment center in London in order to better deal with his issues.
"I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems. If you look closely, on my right arm, you can see my self-harm," he said.
A fan claimed that Kyrgios' experience with suicidal ideation should have led to him displaying more compassion while ridiculing other players both on and off-court.
"We've heard the story in BP. Then you should be more compassionate with others when you ridicule them online or on court. And just bc players don't complain openly you never know how they feel. Not everyone vents his demons online," the fan tweeted.
"And yet he ridicules other people and behaves like a brat," another fan chimed in.
Another fan claimed that they felt no sympathy towards the 28-year-old due to his perceived bullying of other players.
"I would have felt sorry for 99% of the players, but when you spend all your time bullying others and making everything about you as soon as you see someone succeed, it's hard to take you seriously," a user commented.
Here are a few more fan reactions to Nick Kyrgios' revelation:
"I know it’s hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time" - Nick Kyrgios after shock Stuttgart defeat
Nick Kyrgios' return to the tour after a seven-month-long injury layoff ended in a first-round exit from the Boss Open in Stuttgart. The Australian was defeated by Yibing Wu in straight sets, losing 5-7, 3-6.
Following his defeat, the World No. 30 took to social media and appealed for patience from his fans as he endeavored to get back to his previous level of play.
"Be patient with me my fans please…. It’s a process to get back to where I was. I know it’s hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time and hopefully can get back to where I was," Nick Kyrgios tweeted.
Nick Kyrgios will be back in action at the 2023 Halle Open. The ATP 500 event is scheduled to begin on June 19.