"Why did the tennis gods have to pair one of the coolest playstyles on tour with this personality" - Tennis fans react to Stefanos Tsitsipas' 'edgy' message to his haters

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who faced the ire of the tennis fraternity after his comments in the post-match press conference following a loss to Andrey Rublev in the ATP Finals in Turin, is now in the eye of a storm after his defiant defense aimed at "haters."

Tsitsipas, who went down 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 after a promising start, claimed he was the "better player" against an opponent who prevailed with the "few tools" that he possessed.

The Greek also appeared to reproach his parents, who voiced their displeasure in between points, especially when the second seed erred on the court.

Following a backlash on social media, Tsitsipas took to Instagram and wrote:

"Dear haters, I have so much more for you to be mad at. Just be patient."

Tennis fans reacted to the edgy statement, with one individual stating that while he did feel sorry for Tsitsipas, the player's personality did not match up with "one of the coolest playstyles on tour."

"I felt sorry for him last night, watching his parents constantly talking down at him... Then he delivers his salty “few tools” post-match interview, followed by this. Ugh. Why did the tennis gods have to pair one of the coolest play styles on tour, with this personality?" one fan wrote.

The "haters" comment set off a discussion as to whether the 2021 French Open finalist had a PR or social media manager.

Fans also debated as to whether Tsitsipas' fiery utterance was directed at his parents.

When Stefanos Tsitsipas inadvertently bruised his father during on-court meltdown

Stefanos Tsitsipas' relationship with his father Apostolos Tsitsipas, who also coaches the World No. 3, has been visibly volatile in the past as well.

During a match against Nick Kyrgios in January 2020, Tsitispas injured his father with a reckless swipe of his racquet after losing the opening set to the Australian in Brisbane.

While the Athenian sought to play down the incident, claiming it was an "accident," his father's immediate reaction was one of shock. He received a warning and was hit with a penalty point for his impulsive actions even as the bruise on his father's arm was clearly visible.

Tsitsipas' mother then reprimanded her son even as he vainly tried to defend himself en route to a 7-6 (9-7), 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-5) loss at the Pat Rafter Arena.

“I didn’t mean to do it and straight away forgot about it and moved on from there. It happens. I wasn’t aiming to do that, it’s just that it went out of control, unfortunately,” Tsitsipas stated when probed about the incident.

