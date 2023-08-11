Nick Kyrgios recently revisited Rafael Nadal’s response to the pay disparity seen in tennis.

In 2019, Nadal caused a stir after addressing the pressing issue of the gender pay gap in sports during one of his press conferences at the Madrid Open.

“What is your opinion on women earning less than men in tennis?” a reporter asked.

The Spaniard gave a vague response to the question. Nadal counterquestioned by bringing up other fields such as the fashion industry, where female models earn more than their male counterparts.

“Well, I don’t know. I don’t know what it is based on in soccer. Or golf. Or modeling. I don’t know why women earn more than men in the fashion industry? Well, I don’t know. But then again, we don’t talk all day long about salary differences,” Rafael Nadal remarked.

Nick Kyrgios revisited the incident by sharing it on his Instagram story, adding the eyes emoji.

Kyrgios on Instagram

The Aussie was recently embroiled in controversy after he attempted to justify recently crowned Citi Open winner Coco Gauff earning considerably less than the men’s champion Dan Evans at the event.

While Gauff and Evans both played best-of-three sets matches throughout the course of the week, the former earned $120,150 as the champion, and Evans pocketed $353,445. Tennis content writer Myles David pointed this out.

“Dan Evans’s will receive $353,445 for winning the ATP500 event in Washington, D.C. Coco Gauff will receive $120,150 for winning the WTA500 event in Washington, D.C.” he wrote on Twitter.

Myles David @TunedIntoTennis Dan Evans’s will receive $353,445 for winning the ATP500 event in Washington, D.C.



Coco Gauff will receive $120,150 for winning the WTA500 event in Washington, D.C.



They played at the same venue all week

They played best of 3 sets all week

They will not get paid the same

Nick Kyrgios responded to it by wrongly mentioning that as the men’s Wimbledon runner-up, Novak Djokovic earned less than the women’s Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

He wondered why the pay disparity discussions don’t arise during Grand Slams, where both men and women are paid equally despite men playing best-of-five sets.

"What about slams? Do we do this breakdown then? Vondrousova made more than Novak that week," the Australian wrote on Twitter.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios @TunedIntoTennis What about slams? Do we do

This breakdown then? Vondrousova made more than Novak that week

Nick Kyrgios pulls out of US Open 2023

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 US Open

Nick Kyrgios has extended his absence from the tennis courts with his latest US Open withdrawal.

The Aussie has played only one competitive match this year – a loss to Yibing Wu at the Boss Open in Stuttgart in June. The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up’s season has been plagued by injuries.

In January, Kyrgios withdrew from the Australian Open, citing a knee injury. He then underwent surgery that kept him out of action for five months.

Following his failed attempt in Stuttgart, the 28-year-old pulled out of Wimbledon, this time with a wrist injury.

The Aussie, who is the reigning US Open quarterfinalist, has now withdrawn from the final Slam of the season as well.

"Heartbroken about the US Open, will be back....my wrist is not ready yet to compete. But may I remind people that I have a protected ranking of 21. When I choose to be back, I will be back where I belong," Kyrgios wrote, announcing his withdrawal.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Do you think he will be back in Top 50 again? 🤔



#NickKyrgios #Top50 #Tennis pic.twitter.com/JxwLlEet0n Nick Kyrgios is going to drop out of Top 100 on 14 AugustDo you think he will be back in Top 50 again? 🤔

Owing to his prolonged absence, Nick Kyrgios is set to drop outside the World’s top 100 on August 14.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here