Andre Agassi has given his verdict on the men’s field at the 2024 Australian Open, including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev.

Agassi, a four-time Australian Open champion, is in Melbourne for the first Slam of the season. The highly-anticipated event is set to take place from January 14-28. On the men’s side, Djokovic, Alcaraz, Sinner and Medvedev, the top 4 seeds, have been touted as the front-runners for the title.

According to Andre Agassi though, nobody can challenge Novak Djokovic in Melbourne Park - except the Serb himself.

"It sounds like at the moment only Novak can challenge Novak," Agassi said in a recent interview, as per CODE Sports.

While Djokovic is the top favorite to clinch the Australian Open trophy, he has been dealing with a wrist injury since the 2024 United Cup. Agassi believes the World No. 1 can only be stopped if his injury flares up.

“The wrist is an important part of a tennis swing, I assure you, so you can’t hide if you’re feeling pain anticipating hitting a ball. It will be a big disadvantage if that’s not in good form for him," the American said. "But if it is then you have to favor him for sure. He’s proven that for way too long now and there’s nothing to suggest it’s going to be any different this time."

Andre Agassi acknowledges threats to Novak Djokovic's Australian Open crown – Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev

Agassi coached the World No. 1 between 2017-2018

Agassi opined that Carlos Alcaraz is the second favorite, behind Novak Djokovic, to win the Australian Open title. Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev occupy the third and fourth positions, respectively.

Each of the four athletes is playing with a unique objective. Novak Djokovic, the tournament’s most successful champion, is on the quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam and an 11th title at the event.

Carlos Alcaraz is looking for his third Grand Slam title, after the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon. Daniil Medvedev is hoping to get third time lucky at the tournament, having finished as the runner-up in 2021 and 2022. Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, is on the hunt for his maiden Major title.

Andre Agassi acknowledged the threat the trio pose to Djokovic’s throne at the upcoming Slam, stating that Carlos Alcaraz would be his second pick.

"You have to look at [Carlos Alcaraz], who by the way is a gift to tennis as well," the American said in the aforementioned interview. "To have someone capture the imagination of the sporting public like Alcaraz has is really special, so I have to have him as the second favourite."

The eight-time Grand Slam champion also recognized the rise of World No. 4 Jannik Sinner and 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

"Then I guess you start looking at [Daniil Medvedev] and [Jannik Sinner]. But the difference is you have somebody already holding a trophy, versus somebody trying to, so that’s why I would probably lean to Medvedev as the third favourite, but Sinner has a game that can answer anybody on his day," the former World No. 1 added.

Sinner and Djokovic feature in the same half of the draw and will start their Australian Open journey on Sunday, January 14. The former will face Botic Van de Zandschulp while the Serb will take on qualifier Dino Prizmic.

Medvedev, who is placed in Alcaraz’s half, will kick off his campaign on Monday against qualifier Terence Atmane. Meanwhile, the Spaniard will be in action against veteran Richard Gasquet on Tuesday.

