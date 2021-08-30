Will be fascinating to see how Novak Djokovic handles Calendar Slam pressure at US Open: Jim Courier

Novak Djokovic is vying to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the Calendar Slam. After picking up titles at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, Djokovic is the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 US Open too.

If the Serb does end up winning the New York Slam, he would also overtake Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and become the all-time Slam leader with 21.

But many believe the weight of what Djokovic is trying to achieve will reach terrifying proportions at some point. While speaking during the Australian Open Show prior to the start of the tournament, Jim Courier claimed that while the World No. 1 is the "heavy favorite" for the title in New York, he will be under immense pressure.

"It's a different environment for him (Novak Djokovic) this year, the pressure he'll feel will be unlike anything he has felt so far in his career," Courier said. "It's going to be fascinating to see how he manages that because he's clearly the heavy, heavy favorite based on how he has played on hardcourts in recent times."

Novak Djokovic is coming into Flushing Meadows straight after the Tokyo Olympics, having decided to skip the two American Masters 1000 events prior to the final Slam of the year. Courier commended the 34-year-old's scheduling in this regard, pointing out that he has had enough rest to coast through the early rounds of the US Open.

"He's well-rested. I think he was smart not to play after the Olympics," Courier said. "I don't think he has to worry about losing in the first two or three rounds of these tournaments. Not in best-of-five, he can work his way in."

Novak Djokovic finished fourth in both men's singles and mixed doubles at the Tokyo Olympics, failing in his bid to win the Golden Slam this year after suffering losses to Alexander Zverev and Pablo Carreno Busta. Jim Courier put that down to the Serb's mental and physical fatigue following his triumphs at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

"I think we saw, in Tokyo, the frustration of trying to do it when he wasn't fresh, trying to get that gold medal and go for the Golden Slam, and try and tie Steffi Graf in that regard," Courier said.

Not sure Novak Djokovic will be able to handle the pressure: Jim Courier

Novak Djokovic preparing for the 2021 US Open

During the course of the interaction, Jim Courier once against touched upon the pressure element in Novak Djokovic's bid to win the US Open. The American claimed it would be "fun to watch" Djokovic navigating his way through the New York draw, even if the pressure might get too much eventually.

"I think that (rest after Olympics) will do him a world of good," Courier said. "But I do think that the pressure is going to be heavy on his shoulders, and I'm not sure he's going to be able to manage it, but it's going to be fun to watch."

Novak Djokovic will open his US Open campaign against qualifier Holger Rune in the first round on Tuesday.

