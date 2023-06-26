Liam Broady recently hailed Ilkay Gundogan after the German left Manchester City for Barcelona during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Gundogan was a key player for Manchester City as he captained them throughout their hugely successful 2022-23 season. The Cityzens made a historic treble of the Premier League, FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League that had previously eluded them.

Ilkay Gundogan completed a transfer to Spanish club Barcelona, thus ending his seven-year stay at Man City.

Liam Broady, who is an avid fan of the club, took to Twitter to pay tribute to Gundogan. The 29-year-old said that the German would go down as one of Manchester City's great captains.

"Feel sick that Gundo is gone man. What a player. Will go down in history as one of @ManCity great captains. Good luck in Spain," Broady's tweet read.

Broady has often given his thoughts on Manchester City on Twitter and celebrated their champions league triumph.

The ups and downs of this football club man. Can’t believe it. Champions of Europe, you’ll never sing that!" the Englishman tweeted.

Liam Broady has won just one main-draw match so far in the 2023 season

Liam Broady practices ahead of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne

Liam Broady, who is currently the World No. 147, has mostly competed in the ATP Challenger Tour in the 2023 season. He has played three main-draw matches so far on the ATP Tour and his solitary win came against Oleksii Krutykh in the Qatar Open in Doha.

After failing to qualify for the main draw of the 2023 French Open, Broady started his grass-court season at the Surbiton Trophy and lost 6-4, 6-4 to Canada's Gabriel Diallo in the first round.

The Brit's first tour-level event on grass was the recently-concluded Cinch Championships where he lost 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 to Adrian Mannarino. He also competed at the doubles event with Jonny O'Mara as his partner and suffered an opening-round defeat to the pair of Lloyd Glasspool and Dan Evans.

Liam Broady is currently competing at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. He is partnering Jonny O'Mara once again at the doubles tournament and the pair booked their place in the second round by beating Julian Cash and Luke Johnson.

In the singles event, Broady will take on compatriot Jan Choinski in the first round, with the winner facing either ninth seed Botic van de Zandschulp or Mikael Ymaer in the Round of 16.

