Will Novak Djokovic compete in 2023 Australian Open? Everything about his participation in the season's first Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic and the Australian Open have become synonymous with each other over the years, considering the Serb's enormous success at Melbourne Park. Seeing the nine-time champion Djokovic lift the trophy Down Under has become a kind of regularity every year.

However, 2022 interrupted that due to his COVID-19 unvaccinated status. With the 2023 tennis season over the horizon, here's everything you need to know about the 21-time Grand Slam champion's participation at the season's first Major.

Will Novak Djokovic play in the Australian Open 2023?

Djokovic last won the Australian Open trophy in 2021

Yes, Novak Djokovic will be able to play at the Australian Open 2023.

Any Djokovic fan will like to forget the visa saga at the Australian Open in 2022. The former World No. 1 was unceremoniously deported from the country 10 days after arriving in Melbourne. He claimed to have a valid medical exemption to enter the country as well as to play the Australian Open.

However, former immigration minister Alex Hawke canceled his visa, arguing that his entry could spark "civil unrest." Djokovic faced a three-year visa ban from Australia after that.

With there being a change in the Australian government in May, border rules have been altered. With proof of COVID-19 vaccination no longer mandatory, the government overturned his visa ban.

Therefore, the World No. 5 can be seen chasing his 10th Australian Open title when the Slam gets underway in January.

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Titles

The Australian Open is Novak Djokovic's most successful Slam, with the Serb having won a total of nine singles titles at Melbourne Park. It also happens to be the Major where Djokovic, as a 20-year-old, lifted his first Slam trophy in 2008.

He went on to end his subsequent three-year Slam title drought with his second Australian Open crown in 2011.

Djokovic points out the record duration after the 2012 Australian Open final

In 2012, Djokovic was involved in a titanic final tussle with his great rival Rafael Nadal before outlasting the Spaniard 5–7, 6–4, 6–2, 6–7(5–7), 7–5 in a record five hours and 53 minutes.

He won his next three Australian Open trophies in 2013, 2015 and 2016, beating Andy Murray in the finals.

Djokovic's seventh silverware at Melbourne Park came after a three-year gap in 2019. He completed a hat-trick of titles by winning the 2020 and 2021 editions as well.

The former World No. 1 has never lost a final at the Australian Open.

When is the Australian Open 2023?

The 2023 season's first Slam, the Australian Open, gets underway with the qualifying rounds on Monday, January 9. The main-draw action kickstarts on the following Monday, January 16.

While the women's singles final will be held on Saturday, January 28, the men's singles final will follow a day later on Sunday, January 29.

