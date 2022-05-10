Will Novak Djokovic participate in the 2022 French Open? What are the vaccination rules in France?

Novak Djokovic's first title of the 2022 season is still pending but the World No. 1 is edging closer and closer with every passing week. After losing in the final of the Serbia Open to Andrey Rublev, he fell in the semifinals of the Madrid Masters to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz after a marathon three-setter.

None of that matters, however, in light of what is coming at the end of May. Kicking off on the 16th is Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the year. The Serb could not play in the first, the Australian Open, due to vaccine mandates in the country in January. Thankfully, that will not be a problem in France.

Like most of Europe, the country put an end to compulsory vaccination requirements for entrants earlier last month. That is how the 20-time Grand Slam champion could play at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he fell in his opener to eventual finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Amelie Mauresmo, the French Open's tournament director, has also confirmed that the 34-year-old should not have any problems playing in the event in a recent interview. Mauresmo declared that there was nothing that was preventing Djokovic's entry into the Slam as things stood at the time, and there haven't been any developments since then indicating to the contrary.

"As things stand, nothing stands in the way of Djokovic taking part in the French Open," Mauresmo said at a news conference.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros points only...



#RolandGarros #Top5 To be honest, his whole semi-final could have been in there but we had to narrow the selection of our 2021 champion @DjokerNole topoints only... To be honest, his whole semi-final could have been in there but we had to narrow the selection of our 2021 champion @DjokerNole to 5⃣ points only...#RolandGarros #Top5 https://t.co/eMxXHEhpEb

The World No. 1 is the defending champion at the tournament, having won the title last year by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final in five sets. The Serb is expected to be joined by the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz among many others, and will attempt to win his record-equalling 21st Major on the claycourts of Paris.

Novak Djokovic has one final shot at winning a title prior to Roland Garros at the ongoing Italian Open

Novak Djokovic opens his 2022 Italian Open campaign against Aslan Karatsev

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic has one last chance at heading into the French Open with a title in his kitty. That will come at the ongoing Italian Open, where the World No. 1 is scheduled to take on Aslan Karatsev in the second round later today.

The Russian earned a hard-fought win over Lloyd Harris in three sets in the first round, putting an end to a streak of three opening-round losses in clay tournaments this year. Their head-to-head is currently tied at 1-1, with Karatsev winning their last encounter at the 2021 Belgrade Open.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa Novak #Djokovic will face Aslan Karatsev in Rome 2R. Karatsev wins after three straight losses, coming back from 2-5 down in the third to beat Harris 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7). Karatsev hasn't won two consecutive matches since Melbourne. Novak #Djokovic will face Aslan Karatsev in Rome 2R. Karatsev wins after three straight losses, coming back from 2-5 down in the third to beat Harris 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7). Karatsev hasn't won two consecutive matches since Melbourne.

A win against the World No. 35 would pit the 20-time Grand Slam champion against either countryman Laslo Djere or Stan Wawrinka in the next round. If he makes it as far as the quarterfinals, the Serb is likely to face off against eighth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

