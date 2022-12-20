"Will not stop, ever, until every American has access to it" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian champions paid family leave in the US

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has conveyed that he will never stop fighting for paid family leave in the United States until every citizen has access to it.

The Reddit co-founder has remained vocal about the issue of parents being unpaid upon taking family leave in his country, ever since he had his first child with Serena Williams. Ohanian has been relentlessly making efforts to change the dire situation. However, things have not changed entirely for good, as even at present, several companies refuse to provide their employees with paid parental leave, and many employees are forced to return to work one to two weeks after welcoming their newborn babies.

Ohanian took to Twitter on Monday to convey that he will never stop his fight for paid family leave.

"5 years later, I'm still fighting for #paidfamilyleave and will not stop, ever, until every American has access to it," he wrote in his tweet.

In a conversation with CBS Morning News, Williams' husband revealed that he understood the seriousness of the issue only after being personally affected by it.

"It wasn't until it deeply and personally affected me that I realized this is something that every American deserves to have and feel confident to take advantage of," Ohanian stated.

"If you have a situation with complications, you're not gonna be at your best self at work"- Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian believes that providing paid family leave to working parents during critical circumstances is a win-win situation for both the employer and employee.

The American entrepreneur feels that employees who welcome their newborn baby or those who undergo complicated situations and extra stress in their personal lives will not put out their best efforts at work.

"I'm commenting at this as a business leader. I' m saying this is vital because I want my employees to be working when they are at work. I want them to be their wholeselves. I want them to be focused. And if you have a newborn, certainly if you have a situation with complications or extra stress, you're not gonna be your best self at work," he said during his conversation with CBS Mornings.

Serena Williams' husband conveyed that paid family leave can pave the way to better health outcomes for the mother and their newborn baby, thereby resulting in cost reduction and cost savings.

"It's better for the health outcomes of the mother, of the children and that means cost reduction, that means cost savings, that means more prosperity for all of us," he added.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams have been married since November 2017 and have one daughter together, Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

