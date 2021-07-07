Wimbledon 2021: 3 talking points from Novak Djokovic's quarterfinal win over Marton Fucsovics

Novak Djokovic defeated Marton Fucsovics in straight sets on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals at Wimbledon for the 10th time. The Serb's level fluctuated during the course of the match, but he was hardly tested and emerged with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

The Serb has now made it to the semifinals of a Major on 41 occasions.

The World No. 1 is bidding for his third Grand Slam title of the year, and 20th of his career, which would take him level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the all-time record.

Djokovic is also a two-time defending champion at the All England Club. The win against Fucsovics was his 19th consecutive on the lawns of SW19.

On that note, here's a look at three key takeaways from Djokovic's straight-sets win over Fucsovics:

#1 Marton Fucsovics failed to take his opportunities

Marton Fucsovics

The magnitude of the occasion clearly got to Marton Fucsovics in the opening few games. The Hungarian sprayed errors all over the court, allowing Djokovic to race to a 5-0 lead in less than 20 minutes.

But Fucsovics began to grow into the contest after dropping the first set. He pushed Djokovic hard in the second, but eventually lost his serve in the crucial ninth game. The Hungarian did not fade though. After going down an early break in the third, Fucsovics created five opportunities to break back but failed to capitalize.

Fucsovics won 26 points on the Serb's serve and had the momentum on his side quite a few times during the match. However, he failed to find his best tennis in the crunch moments, allowing Djokovic to prevail in straight sets.

#2 Novak Djokovic's second serve caused him a few problems

Novak Djokovic's first serve has been untouchable at times this tournament. The Serb has relied heavily on the shot to dig himself out of trouble and win cheap points. That was the case against Fucsovics as well, as he won 50 of his 61 first-serve points.

However, his second serve almost tripped him up on several occasions. The World No. 1 served three double faults and won just 14 out of 32 points on his second delivery.

#3 The World No. 1 is yet to find his best form at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is yet to hit top gear at SW19 this year. The Serb has managed to raise his level whenever he has had to, but has lacked consistency and fluency in his game.

His serve and return have been solid, but his baseline play has left a lot to be desired.

Djokovic routs Fucsovics 6-3 6-4 6-4. Novak played good enough to win, not more than that. His 100th grass victory, his 10th time in #Wimbledon semis. — Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) July 7, 2021

But Djokovic has been in this position many times before and will know exactly what he needs to do to unlock his best tennis.

