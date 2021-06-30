Wimbledon 2021: 3 talking points from Novak Djokovic's second-round win over Kevin Anderson

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic strolled into the third round of Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Kevin Anderson on Wednesday. The Serb dominated from start to finish and did not drop his serve all match.

The two-time defending champion is now on a 16-match winning streak at Grand Slams, having triumphed at the Australian Open and French Open. He is vying for his sixth Wimbledon title, and 20th Major overall.

Australian Open: ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅🏆

Roland Garros: ✅✅✅✅✅✅🏆#Wimbledon: ✅✅



On that note, here's a look at three key takeaways from Djokovic's straight-sets win:

#1 Novak Djokovic played an extremely clean match

Djokovic made a grand total of six unforced errors over the course of his second-round win over Kevin Anderson.

Djokovic's forehand caused him some problems in the early rounds at Roland Garros, but it was in fine working order against Anderson. The World No. 1 did not make a single unforced error off his forehand wing in the first two sets.

The Serb was also easily able to neutralize the South African's big serve and converted four of his eight break point opportunities.

#2 The Serb dominated on his serve once again

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's serve played a starring role in his first-round win over Jack Draper. He carried that serving rhythm into his second-round clash against Anderson.

Djokovic smashed down nine aces, won 85% of the points on his first serve and did not concede a single break point. The Serb claimed he was "satisfied" with his serving in the first round, and it is evident the shot will play a crucial role in the 34-year-old's title challenge this year.

#3 Wimbledon's Centre Court may have a problem

Serena Williams was forced to withdraw from her first-round match on Tuesday due to a leg injury she sustained after slipping on the grass at Centre Court.

Moments before Williams took the court, Adrian Mannarino suffered a nasty fall in the fourth set of his match against Roger Federer. The Frenchman eventually retired early in the fifth set.

Novak Djokovic also suffered plenty of scares during his match against Anderson. The Serb, who bases a lot of his game around quick movement and rapid changes of direction, slipped multiple times on the grass and was visibly frustrated with the surface.

Novak Djokovic reacts after taking a tumble on the grass at Centre Court

With multiple players taking tumbles and picking up injuries, the slippery surface at SW19 has become a major talking point. The last thing the organizers would want is for another high-profile name to pull out after a nasty fall.

Djokovic cruising against Kevin Anderson. Another slip and tumble on the grass but when you are made of rubber, all is well. Would have been a gold medal gymnast#getty pic.twitter.com/cc25fEpHfx — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 30, 2021

Edited by Arvind Sriram