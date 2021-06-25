Wimbledon 2021: Alexander Zverev's projected path to the final

Alexander Zverev will begin his latest bid for a maiden Grand Slam title when he takes on Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in the first round at 2021 Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old has had one of his better campaigns this year, posting a 24-10 record thus far and winning titles in Acapulco and Madrid.

In the Majors, Zverev made the quarterfinals at the Australian Open (lost to Novak Djokovic) and semifinals at Roland Garros (lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas).

None of Zverev's 15 singles titles have come on grass, but he has reached two finals on the surface (2016-17 Halle). Armed with a big serve and booming groundstrokes, the 6' 6" Zverev moves incredibly well for his height, which will serve him well on the lawns at SW19.

Zverev has played only two matches on grass in the lead up to Wimbledon and is coming off a second-round loss to eventual winner Ugo Humbert in Halle. Nevertheless, he will fancy his chances of a deep run at Wimbledon, where he has only made the second week once in five previous appearances.

On that note, let's have a look at the lanky German's potential route to the final at 2021 Wimbledon.

Alexander Zverev's 1st round opponent - Tallon Griekspoor

Alexander Zverev faces fellow 24-year-old Tallon Griekspoor in the opening round. The two players have never met on tour before. Considering the Dutchman is winless on grass and making just his second Grand Slam main draw appearance, Zverev should have no problems sealing his place in the next round.

Alexander Zverev's likely 2nd-round opponent - Tennys Sandgren

If he gets past his opening hurdle, Zverev will take on the winner of the first-round match between Tennys Sandgren and Norbert Gombos. Considering the American's superior pedigree and experience, Sandgren is likely to be Zverev's second-round opponent.

Their only meeting on the tour in 2017 in Washington was won by Zverev, and this clash is also likely to go the way of the German.

Sandgren's record this year doesn't bode well for his chances of upsetting the fourth seed, as he has won only three matches all year compared to Zverev's 24.

Alexander Zverev's likely 3rd-round opponent - Taylor Fritz

Zverev will likely meet 31st seed Taylor Fritz for a place in the second week at Wimbledon. The American is 13-10 this year but is yet to play on grass.

Zverev has won two of his three meetings with Fritz, including their second-round clash at 2018 Wimbledon. Fritz has blown hot and cold all year and is not expected to pose much of a threat to the German.

Alexander Zverev's likely 4th-round opponent - Ugo Humbert

Should Zverev win his first three matches at Wimbledon for only the second time in his career, he is likely to run into in-form Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

The southpaw made the fourth round on his debut at the grasscourt major two years ago, losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Humbert is coming off his maiden title on grass. The Frenchman beat Zverev in the second round en route to his triumph in Halle, but a repeat of that result is unlikely at Wimbledon, owing to his inexperience at the business end of Majors.

Alexander Zverev's likely quarterfinal opponent - Matteo Berrettini

If Zverev makes his first Wimbledon quarterfinal, he could run into seventh seed Matteo Berrettini, who has a game well-suited to grass.

Zverev has won three of his four meetings with the Italian, who is coming off a run to the title at Queen's.

Alexander Zverev's likely semifinal opponent - Roger Federer

If the young German survives the quarterfinal test, he will likely run into the most successful player in the history of Wimbledon -- Roger Federer.

Zverev leads their head-to-head 4-3, but the pair have split their two previous meetings on grass (both in Halle).

Alexander Zverev's likely opponent in the final - Novak Djokovic

Challenges do not come bigger than facing an in-form Novak Djokovic at the business end of a Major. The top seed is in imperious form and is the overwhelming favourite to go all the way at Wimbledon.

Should this matchup materialize, it would be the pair's first meeting on grass. Zverev has won only two of eight previous encounters with Djokovic and has never beaten the Serb in a Grand Slam.

Unless Djokovic has an off day and Zverev is in inspired form, the young German is unlikely to get past the Serb.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev is likely to make a deep run at 2021 Wimbledon, but will probably fall short of a first Grand Slam title.

