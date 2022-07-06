Wimbledon 2022: Coco Gauff / Jack Sock vs Samantha Stosur / Matthew Ebden - Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | Mixed Doubles SFs 

Coco Gauff and Jack Sock will square off against Samantha Stosur and Matthew Ebden in the semifinals of mixed doubles on Wednesday.

The All-American duo booked their place in the last four at Wimbledon by beating Alize Cornet and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-3, 6-4. They are two wins away from winning their first Grand Slam together.

USTA @usta



Coco Gauff & Jack Sock are into the LET'S GO!Coco Gauff & Jack Sock are into the #Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals! LET'S GO! 💪Coco Gauff & Jack Sock are into the #Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals! https://t.co/tBBBEPgpVG

Gauff is playing mixed doubles for just the third time at a Grand Slam, though she’s already made quite the name for herself in women’s singles and doubles.

The 18-year-old entered Wimbledon on the back of a semifinal run at the Berlin Open and a runner-up finish at Roland Garros. She also reached her second Major doubles final in Paris alongside Jessica Pegula but couldn't get over the line against the French pair of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

Jack Sock, on the other hand, has a world of experience under his belt. In addition to winning the 2016 Olympic gold medal in mixed doubles alongside Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the 29-year-old also won the men’s doubles bronze medal in Rio. He has also won four Grand Slam titles - three in men’s doubles, one in mixed doubles.

Kiran Gupta @kirangupta_ Coco Gauff and Jack Sock teaming up in mixed doubles almost seems unfair to the rest of the teams - they are both such good doubles players and I'd be shocked if they don't take the trophy #Wimbledon Coco Gauff and Jack Sock teaming up in mixed doubles almost seems unfair to the rest of the teams - they are both such good doubles players and I'd be shocked if they don't take the trophy #Wimbledon

While there were heavy expectations from Gauff to have a deep run in the singles event, the 11th seed suffered a heartbreaking loss to World No. 25 Amanda Anisimova in a thrilling third-round encounter 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1.

Sock, meanwhile, surprised on-goers with brilliant wins over Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Maxime Cressy in the first two rounds but couldn't get over the line against Jason Kubler, who outclassed the American in an enthralling contest 6-2, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3.

The duo will be eager to put their best foot forward and will provide a stern challenge to Ebden and Stosur, who reached the semifinals after defeating Jamie O'Mara and Alicia Barnett.

Coco Gauff / Jack Sock vs Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur match schedule

The mixed doubles semifinal match featuring Coco Gauff and Jack Sock against Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur will be the third match on Court 3 on Wednesday, July 6.

Match Timing: Approx., 2:30 pm local time / 1:30 pm GMT / 9:30 am ET / 7:00 pm IST

Date: 6 July

Coco Gauff / Jack Sock vs Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Coco Gauff and Jack Sock's mixed doubles match live on their respective channels and sites:-

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far