Wimbledon 2022: Day 5 women's singles predictions ft. Ons Jabeur vs Diane Parry, Angelique Kerber vs Elise Mertens 

Day 5 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships is packed with intriguing fixtures in the women's singles draw.

Fifteenth seed Angelique Kerber and home favorite Heather Watson will play their Round-of-32 matches on Court No. 1 in the first slot of the day session. Meanwhile, World No. 2 Ons Jabeur will also feature in the day session on Centre Court.

The remaining fixtures on Day 5 will be played across 18 courts, starting at 1 pm local time ( 5:30 pm IST, 8 am ET).

Without further ado, here are the predictions for some of the key women's singles matches on Day 5 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships:

#1 Ons Jabeur vs Diane Parry

Second seed Ons Jabeur will take on French teenager Diane Parry in the third round at Wimbledon.

Jabeur continued her rich vein of form against Katarzyna Kawa in the second round with a dominant 6-4, 6-0 win. The Tunisian seems to be in great touch and looks primed for a deep run at the grasscourt Major.

Jabeur and Parry have never faced each other before, but the Berlin Open winner is expected to outclass the talented youngster and book her place in the last 16.

Predicted winner: Ons Jabeur

#2 Maria Sakkari vs Tatjana Maria

World No. 5 Maria Sakkari will lock horns with World No. 103 Tatjana Maria in the third round at Wimbledon.

The head-to-head between Sakkari and Maria is locked at 1-1, with the Greek coming out on top in their most recent encounter at the Australian Open earlier this year. The veteran German has played good tennis to make it this far but Sakkari is expected to win quite handily.

Predicted winner: Maria Sakkari

#3 Jelena Ostapenko vs Irina-Camelia Begu

World No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko will battle it out against World No. 43 Irina-Camelia Begu in the third round at Wimbledon.

The Romanian won their only meeting at the 2018 Madrid Open in straight sets. Both players head into this encounter with comprehensive wins in the first two rounds. If Begu stays aggressive and holds her nerve in crucial moments, she could very well cause an upset in this one.

Predicted winner: Irina-Camelia Begu

#4 Angelique Kerber vs Elise Mertens

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber will square off against World No. 31 Elise Mertens in the third round at Wimbledon.

Their head-to-head is intriguingly poised at 1-1, with Mertens getting the better of Kerber in their most recent encounter at the 2019 Qatar Open. While Kerber eased past her opponents in the first two rounds, Mertens had to fight back from a set down in both matches. The match could go the distance, but Mertens should be able to sneak past the aging Kerber in the end.

Predicted winner: Elise Mertens

#5 Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Marie Buzkova

World No. 36 Alison Riske-Amritraj will face off against World No. 66 Marie Bouzkova in the third round of the grasscourt Major.

We can expect an engrossing contest in the pair's first ever meeting on tour. The Nottingham Open runner-up seems to favor the zippy grass courts at the All England Club and should to be too strong for Bouzkova.

Predicted winner: Alison Riske-Amritraj

#6 Lesia Tsurenko vs Jule Niemeier

World No. 42 Lesia Tsurenko will take on World No. 97 Jule Niemeier in the third round at Wimbledon.

An absorbing contest is expected between the pair as they battle it out in their first ever meeting on tour. Niemeier is coming off a shock win over second seed Anett Kontaveit which would have boosted her confidence.

However, Tsurenko has won nine out of 11 matches on grass this season and has gone about her business quietly but efficiently this week. The match could go the distance, but expect the experienced Ukrainian to make the last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

Predicted Winner: Lesia Tsurenko

#7 Zhang Shuai vs Caroline Garcia

World No. 41 Zhang Shuai will square off against World No. 55 Caroline Garcia in the third round of the grasscourt Major.

The duo have faced-off three times before, with Shuai leading the head-to-head 2-1. Both players have had excellent grasscourt seasons. Garcia is coming off a title at Bad Homburg, while Shuai made the final in Birmingham.

The Chinese star beat Garcia in their most recent outing at the 2022 Lyon Open and should be able to repeat the feat this time as well.

Predicted winner: Zhang Shuai

