Wimbledon 2022 Day 9: Men's singles predictions ft. Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Cameron Norrie v David Goffin

The schedule for Day 9 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships is finally out. Eight players remain in the men's singles category, with four of them playing their quarterfinal fixtures on Tuesday.

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will kick off proceedings on Center Court, while Cameron Norrie and David Goffin are scheduled to play on Court 1.

Without further ado, here are the predictions for the men's singles matches on Day 9 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships:

#1 Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner

Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic plays rising star and 10th seed Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

Djokovic did not get off to the best of starts against Soon-woo Kwon in his opening-round match but came through in four sets. Against Thanasi Kokkinakis and Miomir Kecmanovic, however, he looked at his clinical best.

He then beat Rosmalen Grass Court Championships winner Tim van Rijthoven in the fourth round, snapping the Dutchman's nine-match winning streak in the process.

Sinner, meanwhile, was pushed to four sets in his first two rounds by Stan Wawrinka and Mikael Ymer. He then outclassed the big-serving John Isner before beating 19-year-old Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz in his last match.

After not being allowed to play at the Australian Open, Djokovic’s first match of the year came at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Since then, the Serb has won 21 out of 27 matches, with a title-winning campaign at the Rome Masters being his standout performance.

Sinner has been consistent throughout this season. The 20-year-old has reached the quarterfinals in six of his last 10 tournaments, including the Australian Open in January. Though the World No. 13 entered SW19 without a win on grass, he has adapted quickly and found his feet on the surface. He has reached the last eight at Wimbledon for the first time in his career, becoming the youngest Italian to achieve the feat.

In their only meeting to date, Djokovic beat Sinner in straight sets at the 2021 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Sinner comes into his quarterfinal clash high on confidence and should give Djokovic his toughest challenge yet. That said, the World No. 3 has seemingly found his rhythm on grass and should get past the Italian challenger.

Predicted winner: Novak Djokovic.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon 83rd Wimbledon match-win

25th consecutive win on grass

13th Wimbledon quarter-final



continues to dominate on Centre Court



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 83rd Wimbledon match-win25th consecutive win on grass13th Wimbledon quarter-final @DjokerNole continues to dominate on Centre Court ▪️ 83rd Wimbledon match-win▪️ 25th consecutive win on grass▪️ 13th Wimbledon quarter-final@DjokerNole continues to dominate on Centre Court#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/eQw49ktm45

#2 Cameron Norrie v David Goffin

Briton Cameron Norrie meets Belgian veteran David Goffin in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

Norrie has reached the last eight stage of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career by beating American Tommy Paul in straight sets in the last round. After an easy win against Pablo Andujar and a close escape against Jaume Munar in the first two rounds, the World No. 12 defeated Steve Johnson and Paul comfortably in his next two assignments. The 26-year-old is the first Briton in five years to make the quarterfinals at the All England Club.

Goffin, meanwhile, began his Wimbledon campaign with straight-set victories over Radu Albot and Sebastian Baez. He then dug deep to come through a tight four-setter against Ugo Humbert before edging Frances Tiafoe in a five-set marathon, which lasted more than four hours and 30 minutes.

Norrie has been on the rise over the last few months. He became the British No. 1 player, won the Indian Wells last year, and secured trophies at Delray Beach and Lyon this year, while also being the runner-up in Acapulco. He has a 66 percent success ratio this year.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Cam Norrie earns Middle Sunday's Play of the Day



#Wimbledon | @HSBC_Sport An epic rally en route to the quarter-finalsCam Norrie earns Middle Sunday's Play of the Day An epic rally en route to the quarter-finals 👏Cam Norrie earns Middle Sunday's Play of the Day#Wimbledon | @HSBC_Sport https://t.co/YUztMmQmvU

Goffin was a Wimbledon quarterfinalist in 2019, after making exits in the Round of 16 in 2015 and 2016. Once ranked in the top seven in the world (2017), the Belgian is having a comeback season of sorts this year and has won the title in Marrakech - the sixth ATP triumph of his career. He has a 57 percent win ratio this season.

Norrie won their only meeting, which came on clay in Barcelona last year, when Goffin retired in the second set.

Both players were not favorites to reach the quarterfinals and neither has a game tailor-made for grasscourts. That said, both have put in impressive performances at SW19 and find themselves one match away from the semifinals. With the home fans firmly behind Norrie, the hard-fought, evenly-balanced contest is likely to swing in his favor.

Predicted winner: Cameron Norrie

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far