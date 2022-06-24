Wimbledon 2022 draw: Carlos Alcaraz projected path to the final, potential QF clash with Novak Djokovic

Given his outstanding form this season, Carlos Alcaraz is one of the favorites to win Wimbledon. The Spaniard has won 32 out of 36 matches so far, with four titles to his name.

He won his maiden ATP 500 at the Rio Open before clinching his first Masters 1000 title in Miami. Alcaraz then won the Barcelona Open by beating compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in the final before triumphing at the Madrid Open.

The 19-year-old was one of the favorites to win the French Open and reached the quarterfinals following wins over Juan Ignacio Londero, Albert Ramos Vinolas, Sebastian Korda and Karen Khachanov. However, he lost to Alexander Zverev in the last eight in four sets.

Alcaraz has played only two matches on grass courts so far, but his quality and maturity should not be underestimated. Given how he has done lately, we can expect him to do well at Wimbledon and with some luck, maybe even reach the final.

On that note, let’s take a look at what Alcaraz's path to the title could look like.

Carlos Alcaraz's opponent in the first round - Jan-Lennard Struff

The teenager takes on Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round. This will be his second match against the 32-year-old. Struff beat Alcaraz when they locked horns at the French Open last year.

The German has won only two of 12 matches so far this season and Alcaraz should have little trouble getting the better of him.

Carlos Alcaraz's likely opponent in the second round - Tallon Griekspoor

In the second round, Alcaraz will face either Fabio Fognini or Tallon Griekspoor. The Dutchman should be able to beat the Italian and reach the second round.

Alcaraz and Griekspoor will lock horns for the very first time. The 25-year-old managed to reach the last 16 of the Halle Open and the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships.

However, Alcaraz will be too much for him to handle.

Carlos Alcaraz's likely opponent in the third round - Oscar Otte

Alcaraz and Otte will face one another for the very first time if they meet in the third round of Wimbledon. The German has had a decent grass-court season so far, reaching the semifinals in Stuttgart and Halle.

Otte's serve will no doubt make things a little difficult for Alcaraz. However, the Spaniard still looks too good to lose against him. Alcaraz should be able to get the better of Otte and reach the last 16.

Carlos Alcaraz's likely opponent in the fourth round - Jannik Sinner/ Andy Murray

In the last 16, Alcaraz could face either Jannik Sinner or Andy Murray. The Italian is yet to win a match on grass but there's every chance of him making it to the third round at least. Here, Murray might just manage to get the better of him.

Alcaraz and the Brit could put on quite a show if they meet in the last 16. If Murray is fit, then he can put up a tough fight. However, Alcaraz has the physical advantage along with the game, so there is a good chance of him coming out on top.

Carlos Alcaraz's likely opponent in the quarterfinals - Novak Djokovic

Many fans will be hoping for Alcaraz and Djokovic to lock horns in the Wimbledon quarterfinals and there is a very good chance of this happening.

The two players played out one of the best matches of the season in the semifinals of the Madrid Open and we could potentially see another thriller on grass.

Djokovic will enter the match as the favorite but Alcaraz is capable of putting up a tough fight. The 19-year-old will have to be at his absolute best if he is to get a win over the Serb.

Carlos Alcaraz's likely opponent in the semifinals - Hubert Hurkacz

If Alcaraz reaches the semifinals of Wimbledon, he will most likely face Hurkacz. The two players previously met in the semifinals of the Miami Masters, with Alcaraz coming out on top. Hurkacz will be in good spirits after winning the Halle Open and we can expect him to produce some fantastic tennis during Wimbledon.

The match promises to be a tightly-contested one and whoever is at their finest will come out on top.

Carlos Alcaraz's likely opponent in the final - Rafael Nadal

So far, there hasn't been an all-Spanish singles final at Wimbledon. However, it won't be surprising if we see one this year.

Nadal and Alcaraz have both been in sensational form and have a chance of reaching the final. The two Spaniards faced each other twice previously this season and both matches were thrillers.

We can expect another nail-biting match and while Nadal's quality and experience might tilt the scales in his favor, Alcaraz's athleticism and brilliance can make things difficult for the 36-year-old.

