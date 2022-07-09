Wimbledon 2022 final, Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more 

World No. 2 Ons Jabeur and World No. 23 Elena Rybakina will fight for a maiden women's singles Major title at the Wimbledon championships on Saturday.

Jabeur has been a model for consistency over the last two years. She is hunting for the big prize in London after winning a whopping 84 matches since the start of 2021, which is more than any other player on the WTA tour.

The Tunisian had to withdraw from the Australian Open due to a back injury and bowed out to Magda Linette in an upsetting first-round clash at Roland Garros. But at Wimbledon, she is through to the finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career, becoming the first Arab and African woman to achieve this feat.

Jabeur won the first four rounds in straight sets, including a 7-6, 6-4 dominance over 24th seed Elise Mertens, who was her toughest opponent en route to the final. She was pushed to a third-set in the semifinals by 34-year-old Tatjana Maria but responded by dropping only three points on serve in the decider to end the German's brilliant run in the tournament 6-2, 6-3, 6-1.

The 27-year-old is also the first player to score double-digit wins on grass in consecutive years since Maria Sharapova in 2004-2005. She will contest in her fifth final of the season after triumphing at the Madrid Open and Berlin Open earlier this year.

Elena Rybakina, on the other hand, has had a hot and cold season in 2022. She got off to a great start after making the finals of the Adelaide International and quarterfinals at Indian Wells but couldn't have a weighty impact in tournaments that followed.

The 23-year-old entered Wimbledon in mediocre form, fresh off an opening-round loss to Lesia Tsurenko at the Eastbourne International. However, the Kazakh player has turned things around brilliantly at the All England Club.

Rybakina became the first player representing Kazakhstan to reach the finals of a Grand Slam tournament, ousting the likes of Bianca Andreescu, Ajla Tomljanovich and 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep en route to the summit clash.

The 17th seed put up a commanding display against the three-time Grand Slam champion, who hadn't lost a set coming into the semifinals. She converted four break point opportunities at crucial moments and exploited her weak serve to wrap up the match 6-3, 6-3 in an hour and 15 minutes.

#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Rybakina roars onto the biggest stageThe 23-year-old defeats Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 to reach her first Grand Slam final Rybakina roars onto the biggest stageThe 23-year-old defeats Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 to reach her first Grand Slam final#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/u0jfhZlDEA

Rybakina seeks to be the youngest player to hold the Venus Rosewater Dish since Petra Kvitova claimed the title at the age of 21 in 2011. She has never played in a grass-ourt final and her only 2022 final ended with a straight sets loss to former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in Adelaide.

Wimbledon 2022 Final : TV schedule and live streaming details

The ladies singles final between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina is scheduled first on Center Court. The match will get underway not before 2:00 pm local time.

Here are the broadcast timings of the final for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India:

USA: 10:00 am EST, July 9, 2022

UK: 2:00 pm GMT, July 9, 2022

Canada: 10:00 am EST, July 9, 2022

India: 7:30 pm IST, July 9, 2022

Wimbledon 2022 final: Where to watch

Viewers from the following countries can catch the ladies Wimbledon finals live on their respective channels and sites -

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports & Disney Plus Hotstar

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

