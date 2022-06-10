Wimbledon 2022 Men's Singles odds: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal lead list of favorites

The bookmakers have released their odds for the Men's Singles tournament at Wimbledon, with Novak Djokovic considered the favorite to win.

The Serb won the competition last year by defeating Matteo Berrettini in the final in four sets. He has odds of -120 to defend his title this year.

World No. 7 Carlos Alcaraz is the second favorite to win the competition with odds of +650. The 19-year-old has been exceptional on hard-courts and clay-courts this year, winning the Miami Masters and the Madrid Open.

In third spot is Rafael Nadal, who has won the Australian Open and the French Open titles this year. The Spaniard defied the odds to beat Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, and Casper Ruud en route to a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros. His odds of winning Wimbledon are +800.

The bookmakers have placed Alexander Zverev as the fourth favorite to win the Championships with odds of +1200 while Roger Federer, whose participation isn't yet confirmed, is fifth with +1600 odds.

World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime, who reached the quarterfinals of the tournament last year, is the joint-sixth favorite to win alongside Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

What is at stake for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and other contenders at Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic will look to narrow the gap between himself and Rafael Nadal in Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic will be keen to win his 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon to reduce the gap between his Major tally and Rafael Nadal's. If the Serb wins, he will become only the third player to win seven or more titles at the grass-court Major, with the others being Roger Federer and Pete Sampras.

Nadal participation in this year's tournament will depend on his fitness. The Spaniard last won the tournament in 2010 by defeating Tomas Berdych in the final. If he triumphs this time, he will gain a big lead over Federer and Djokovic in the race for the most Grand Slam singles titles. He will also have a chance of winning an unprecedented Calendar Grand Slam.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey "I’m going to be at Wimbledon if my body is ready to be at Wimbledon…..nobody wants to miss Wimbledon"



Alcaraz has produced some spectacular tennis and having got a taste of Grand Slam matches at the French Open, he will look to do well at Wimbledon. Victory for the Spaniard will make him the first teenager to win the tournament since Boris Becker in 1986.

Matteo Berrettini suffered heartbreak in last year's final and will try to go one further this time.

