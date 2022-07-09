Wimbledon 2022 final, Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more 

Novak Djokovic will take on Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final on Sunday. Both players have produced some spectacular tennis in the tournament and will be fighting for the coveted trophy this weekend.

Neither player had an easy start to Wimbledon with Djokovic overcoming Soonwoo Kwon in four sets while Kyrgios survived a scare against Paul Jubb in five sets.

The Serb then registered straight-set wins over Thanasi Kokkinakis (6-1, 6-4, 6-2) and Miomir KLecmanovic (6-0, 6-3, 6-4) before triumphing over Tim van Rijthoven in four sets (6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2).

Djokovic was up against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals and found himself two sets down. However, he fought back to win the next three sets and book his place in the semifinals.

Here, the 35-year-old came back from a set down to beat ninth seed Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 and reach the final.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



#Wimbledon The All England Lawn Tennis Club would like to extend our sympathies to @RafaelNadal The All England Lawn Tennis Club would like to extend our sympathies to @RafaelNadal #Wimbledon https://t.co/EpLvyyQEKV

After beating Jubb, Kyrgios eliminated 26th seed Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 before defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7). The Australian then got the better of Brandon Nakashima in five sets before triumphing over Cristian Garin in straight sets to reach the semifinals.

The Australian was set to face Rafael Nadal in the last four before the Spaniard pulled out of the match due to an abdominal injury.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



#Wimbledon The All England Lawn Tennis Club would like to extend our sympathies to @RafaelNadal The All England Lawn Tennis Club would like to extend our sympathies to @RafaelNadal #Wimbledon https://t.co/EpLvyyQEKV

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will lock horns for the third time with the latter currently leading 2-0 head-to-head.

The Serb has every chance of winning the match given his quality, experience and mentality. However, Kyrgios is more than capable of giving him a run for his money. The match promises to be an exciting one and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios match schedule

The Wimbledon final between Kyrgios and Djokovic will be the second and final match on Centre Court on Sunday, July 10.

Match timing: Approx 4:00 pm local time / 3 pm GMT / 11 am ET / 8:30 pm IST.

Date: July 10, 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the Wimbledon men's singles final live on their respective channels and sites -

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports & Disney Plus Hotstar

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far