Wimbledon 2022 prize money breakdown: How much do Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios stand to gain?

The singles champions at Wimbledon have been decided, with Novak Djokovic winning his seventh crown by defeating Nick Kyrgios in the final.

The Australian took the opening set 6-4 but the 35-year-old bounced back as he did in his last two matches and won the title clash in four sets. For the second successive year, Djokovic came back from a set down to win the Wimbledon final.

While the Serb will drop down to seventh in the ATP rankings, he has finally laid hands on his 21st Grand Slam title. He is just one Major behind Rafael Nadal's tally now.

Wimbledon



In its 100 years, Centre Court has seen few champions like



Magnificent. In its 100 years, Centre Court has seen few champions like @DjokerNole

The Serb equaled Pete Sampras' tally of seven titles at the grasscourt Major and only Roger Federer has won more than him.

Earlier, Elena Rybakina won the women's singles title by defeating third seed Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the final. The 23-year-old became the first Kazakh to win a Grand Slam singles title and at 23rd in the rankings, she is the lowest-ranked woman to win Wimbledon since Venus Williams in 2007.

Wimbledon



In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies' Singles champion



Elena Rybakina rises to the occasion. In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies' Singles champion

There were no ranking points awarded in this year's Championships but it had a record prize pool of £40,350,000. Singles champions Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina both earned £2 million each. Nick Kyrgios and Ons Jabeur will pocket £1,050,000 each.

The semifinalists, namely Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep, Cameron Norrie and Tatjana Maria, will each receive prize money of £535,000.

The prize money for the quarterfinalists and below are higher compared to Wimbledon 2019

The players who reached the quarterfinals of the singles tournaments will earn £310,000 each. This is higher compared to 2019, when the quarterfinalists were paid £294,000 each.

The ones who lost in the last 16 will receive £190,000 each while players exiting in the third round will earn £120,000 each. This is also more than the pre-pandemic levels — £176,000 for the fourth round and £111,000 for the third round.

The individuals who were out in the opening round will be paid £50,000 each and those who reached the second round will earn £78,000 each. Once again, the amounts are higher than in 2019 where the minimum prize money for the first round was £45,000 while that for the second round was £72,000 per player.

All in all, there was a 6.18% rise in the Wimbledon prize money this year.

BBC Sport



Men's and women's singles winners will get £2m each.



The total prize money for this year's #Wimbledon will be a record £40.3m! Men's and women's singles winners will get £2m each.

