Wimbledon 2022 prize money breakdown: How much will winner Elena Rybakina and runner-up Ons Jabeur earn?

The ladies' singles event at Wimbledon 2022 saw Elena Rybakina emerge as the champion. She came from a set down to beat Ons Jabeur in the final of the showpiece event.

Rybakina is set to walk away from SW19 with £2 million in prize money, while Jabeur will earn £1 million.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Elena Rybakina, the youngest player to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish since 2011



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 23 years old. Wimbledon champion.Elena Rybakina, the youngest player to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish since 2011 23 years old. Wimbledon champion. 🇰🇿Elena Rybakina, the youngest player to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish since 2011#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/U7C6GzFGQ8

The total prize money for the women's field is £14,496,000, the same as the men's side. Semifinalists like Simona Halep and Tatjana Maria will earn £535,000 each while quarterfinalist like Amanda Anisimova, Ajla Tomljanovic and others are set to earn £310,000 each.

The minimum the players will earn after making the main draw is £50,000, with a second-round appearance increasing the prize money to £78,000. Subsequently, for making a round-of-32 appearance, the players will earn £120,000 and the round-of-16 will reward them with £190,000.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Elena Rybakina becomes the youngest Wimbledon women's champion since 2011 FROM 100-1 ODDS! WHAT A COMEBACK!Elena Rybakina becomes the youngest Wimbledon women's champion since 2011 FROM 100-1 ODDS! WHAT A COMEBACK!Elena Rybakina becomes the youngest Wimbledon women's champion since 2011 🏆 https://t.co/sKSu7xQ3yV

Elena Rybakina's road to Wimbledon glory

Rybakina poses with the trophy

Coming into the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Elena Rybakina has not had the greatest of successes this year. A lone final appearance at the Adelaide International at the start of the year was her best result of the season, besides losing in the quarterfinals to Maria Sakkari at Indian Wells.

However, the Kazakhstan national was the last woman standing at this year's grass Slam, beating the likes of Ons Jabeur, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Ajla Tomljanovic, and Coco Vandeweghe at SW19.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Elena Rybakina rises to the occasionIn its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion Elena Rybakina rises to the occasion ✨In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/Wabfr0GTdS

Her bludgeoning groundstrokes, coupled with her incredible service game, brought about uneasiness in her opponents. With her triumph, she became the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title. The 23-year-old Rybakina also became the youngest winner of the tournament since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

The towering Kazakh was born Russian but switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018. Had she not done that, she would not have been able to participate at SW19 this year due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players. The only downside to her win is that she will not gain any points as the ATP and WTA jointly decided to strip the tournament of its ranking points following its player ban.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far