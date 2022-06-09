Wimbledon 2022 prize money breakdown: How much do the winners get?

This year’s Wimbledon Championships are scheduled to begin on June 27, with some of the best players in the world set to compete on the lush green courts to win tennis’ oldest Grand Slam.

The tournament's organizers have announced record prize money for this year’s Championships. The winners in both singles tournaments will pocket £2,000,000 while the runners-up will earn £1,050,000. The semifinalists get paid £535,000 each while the quarterfinalists will bag £310,000 each.

The prize money for the players who exit in the fourth round is £190,000 and for the third round is £120,000. Players who are eliminated in the second round will earn £78,000 while the minimum payment for a player in the main draw is £50,000.

In the doubles tournaments, the winning pairs will be paid £540,000. The duo finishing on the losing side in the final will receive half of that amount, which is £270,000. The pairs reaching the semifinals will be paid £135,000 while those getting to the quarterfinals will pocket £67,000. The teams who are eliminated in the last 16 will get £33,000 while those who exit in the second round will receive £20,000.

The minimum prize money for any doubles pair at this year's Championships is £12,500.

Last year, Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty were the singles champions.

This year, Djokovic will want to put a disappointing season behind him by defending his title. On the women's side, we'll see a new champion crowned as Barty retired from the sport earlier this year.

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

The total Wimbledon prize money of £40.35 million is an all-time high for the tournament, and represents an 11.1 percent increase on last year's tally. It is also 5.4 per cent more than what was offered during the last 'regular' edition of Wimbledon in 2019, when stadiums were at full capacities before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Following the cancellation of the Championships in 2020, a total of £10,066,000 was paid to players who would have qualified for direct entry that year.

The total qualifying prize money this year is £3,648,000, a 26 percent increase from last year and a 48.1 percent increase from 2019.

Speaking about the prize money on offer, Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club, said the aim was to show how important the players are to The Championships.

"From the first round of the Qualifying Competition to the Champions being crowned, this year’s prize money distribution aims to reflect just how important the players are to The Championships as we look to continue to deliver one of the world’s leading sporting events, and with a particularly special tournament ahead of us as we celebrate 100 years of Centre Court on Church Road,” Ian Hewitt said.

