Wimbledon 2022 results today, Winners, scores & recap: Rafael Nadal miraculously escapes, Elena Rybakina roars through to the SFs | Day 10

Tennis fans around the globe would have been relieved to get a breather from their television sets after witnessing gripping duels between top-quality competitors on Day 10 of the Wimbledon Championships.

Second seed Rafael Nadal shrugged off a discomforting abdominal injury to keep his quest for a career Grand Slam alive after an inspirational fightback against Taylor Fritz.

Nick Kyrgios also continued his purple patch on grasscourts with an emphatic straight-sets win over Christian Garin to make the semifinals of a Major tournament for the first time in his career.

Simona Halep showed her class against 20th seed Amanda Anisimova and Elena Rybakina creates history against Tomljanovich.

The British-American pairing of Joe Salisbury and Rajiv Ram also edged past Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in a nail-biting 5 setter to make the last four at the All England Club.

Here are the significant results from Day 10 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships:

Nadal refuses to give up against Taylor Fritz, two wins away from a third Wimbledon title

After four hours and twenty minutes of extraordinary tennis, Rafael Nadal edged past Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) in one of the most special performances of his career.

Nadal looked certain to throw in the towel after struggling to find any kind of rhythm in the third set due to an abdominal injury and also lofightbackn his serve. But the 37-year-old refused to give up and dug deep to miraculously outlast the American and book his place in the last four at Wimbledon, keeping his quest for a career Grand Slam and a 23rd Major title alive.

The Spaniard will lock horns against Nick Kyrgios in his eighth semifinal appearance at Wimbledon on Friday.

José Morgado @josemorgado Rafael Nadal survives an injury and his opponent, comes back to beat Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon for the 8th time.

38th Grand Slam semifinal.

19-0 at Grand Slam level in 2022, faces Nick Kyrgios on Friday.



38th Grand Slam semifinal.



19-0 at Grand Slam level in 2022, faces Nick Kyrgios on Friday. Rafael Nadal survives an injury and his opponent, comes back to beat Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon for the 8th time.38th Grand Slam semifinal.19-0 at Grand Slam level in 2022, faces Nick Kyrgios on Friday. https://t.co/VOlAfS060k

Kyrgios cruises past Garin to reach a career high

Nick Kyrgios had no trouble getting past Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals of SW19, registering a straight-sets victory over the Chilean in two hours and fifteen minutes 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5).

The 27-year-old became the first male Australian player to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon in 17 years since LLeyton Hewitt in 2005.

ESPN Australia & NZ @ESPNAusNZ



Nick Kyrgios becomes the first male Australian player to reach the



An outstanding effort! He’s done it!!Nick Kyrgios becomes the first male Australian player to reach the #Wimbledon semi-final in 17 years.An outstanding effort! He’s done it!! 🇦🇺 Nick Kyrgios becomes the first male Australian player to reach the #Wimbledon semi-final in 17 years.An outstanding effort! 🙌 https://t.co/X72Wwe29vg

Halep show's no signs of slowing down against Amanda Anisimova

Sixteenth seed Simona Halep got the better of American Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals 6-2, 6-4.

The Romanian has been flawless throughout the last two weeks at the All England Club and is yet to drop a set in the tournament. She is unbeaten in her last 12 matches at Wimbledon.

Rybakina creates history after sensational comeback

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Elena Rybakina outfoxed the in-form Australian Ajla Tomljanovich in a thrilling three-set encounter 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to become the first woman from Kazakhstan to make the semifinals of a Major tournament.

The 23-year-old will square off against three-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep for a place in the finals in London.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury two wins away from their maiden Grand Slam title

Top seeds Rajiv Ram and Joe Salisbury secured a stunning comeback win against veterans Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-3, 7-6(1), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an epic five-set battle in the the quarterfinals.

The British-American duo will battle it out against Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, who ousted seventh seeds John Peers and Filip Polasek 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 to book their spot in the last four.

Collins and Krawczyk keep American hopes alive

2022 Australian Open finalists Danielle Collins and Desarie Krawczyk defeatedn11th seeds Erin Routliffe and Alicja Rosolaska 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-3 to progress through to the semifinals.

The all-American duo will take on top seeds Zhang Shuai and Elise Mertens who got the better of Andreja Klepac and Alexa Guararchi in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 to secure their spot in the last four.

Mirza, Pavic and Coco Gauff, Jack Sock bow out of the Championships

Mixed Doubles at the Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Sixth seeds Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic were ousted by Desarie Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the semifinals of the mixed doubles event.

The second seeds will face off against Australians Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur, who outclassed Coco Gauff and Jack Sock 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 to stake their claim for the title.

The mixed-doubles final will be played on Centre Court on Friday, 8:30 pm local time at the All England Club.

