Wimbledon 2022 results today: Winners, Scores & Recap: Rafael Nadal storms into the quarterfinals, Badosa knocked out by Simona Halep | Day 8 

Day 8 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships had a mix of pure dominance and sensational comebacks as the London crowd witnessed the top tennis pros in the world battle it out to reach the business end of the tournament.

World No. 44 Cristian Garin shocked the in-form Australian Alex de Minaur in a nerve-wracking five-set contest to progress through to his maiden quarterfinal at Wimbledon. Nick Kyrgios also survived an intense encounter against Brandon Nakashima to keep his hopes of a deep run at SW19 alive.

Second seed Rafael Nadal also continued to build momentum with a formidable win over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the fourth round.

Amanda Anisimova, Elena Rybakina, and Simona Halep all got through their fourth-round matches with dominant performances against opposite numbers.

World No. 38 Ajla Tomljanovic fought back from a set down to oust veteran Alize Cornet, making back-to-back quarterfinal appearances at the All England Club.

Here are the significant results from Day 8 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships:

Cristian Garin upsets Alex de Minaur in a thrilling 5-setter

Alex de Minaur had one foot in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon after gaining a two-set lead against Garin in the fourth round but the Chilean forced his way back into the match after winning the tie-breaker in the third set. He followed it up with an instant break of serve in the opening game of the fourth, helping him level the absorbing contest.

Garin fought off two match points in the decider and outlasted the nineteenth seed in four hours and 38 minutes 2-6, 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-4, 7-6(6) to enter the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

The Chilean has never been in the last eight of a Grand Slam before and will square off against Kyrgios for a place in the semifinals on Thursday.

Fritz breezes past Kubler in straight sets

World No. 14 Taylor Fritz continued his rich vein of form on the grass with a commanding win over Australian Jason Kubler in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

Fritz is unbeaten in the last eight matches and is through to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. However, a stern challenge awaits the Australian in the next match as he takes on 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal on Wednesday.

Kyrgios fends off Nakashima's challenge

World No. 40 Nick Kyrgios showed why he's one of the favorites to win the tournament with an emphatic five-set victory over American Brandon Nakashima.

The match was tied at one set apiece at the hour mark with Kyrgios on the ascendance after a slow start to the game. The Australian was starting to feel a bit uncomfortable with a minor shoulder injury but took a painkiller during the medical timeout and went on with the match.

He clinched a crucial third-set tie-breaker and managed the contest well from then on to edge past Nakashima 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-2 and make the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the second time in his career.

Ajla Tomljanovic ousts the veteran Alize Cornet

Alize Cornet made headlines two nights back for breaking the longest-running win streak in women's tennis of the 20th century by toppling World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

However, World No. 44 Ajla Tomljanovic humbled the French tennis pro 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 in a gripping fourth-round contest. The 29-year-old is through to her second quarterfinals at the SW19 and will lock horns against seventeenth seed Rybakina next.

A masterclass for Paula Badosa by Simona Halep

2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep dominated World No. 4 Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-2 in their Round of 16 clash.

The in-form Romanian is through to the quarterfinals at the All England Club for the fifth time in her career and is also a heavy favorite to win the tournament. Halep will be up against 20th seed Anisimova in the next match.

Elena Rybakina holds off the experienced Petra Martic

World No. 23 Elena Rybakina outfoxed the 31-year-old Petra Martic in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 in the fourth round.

The Russian will be making her second quarterfinal appearance at a Grand Slam and her first at the Wimbledon Championships. Rybakina is yet to drop a set in this tournament.

Amanda Anisimova too strong for debutant Harmony Tan

Harmony Tan caught the eye at this year's Wimbledon Championships with a fascinating win over 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the first round.

While the 24-year-old followed it up with potent performances in the next two matches, she went down 6-2, 6-3 to 20th seed Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round. Anisimova took an hour and 16 minutes to get the job done against Tan, who was making her first appearance at the SW19.

The American is through to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the first time in her career. The 20-year-old will battle it out against Halep in the next match.

Rafael Nadal dispatches Botic van de Zandschulp

Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal continued his quest for a 23rd Grand Slam title with an authoritative performance against Botic van de Zandschulp in the fourth round. He defeated the Dutchman in straight sets 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6).

The Spaniard is unbeaten in the last ten matches and is through to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the eighth time in his glittering career. He will battle it out against Fritz for a place in the last four at Wimbledon.

