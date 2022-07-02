Wimbledon 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 7

Several of the top stars will be in action on Day 7 of Wimbledon as players compete for a place in the quarterfinals.

Three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Tim van Rijthoven, who has won eight matches in a row. The Serb faces a tricky opponent who has done very well on grass this season.

The match between Djokovic and Van Rijthoven will follow a high-profile clash between two of the finest talents in the game, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Both players have looked good lately and their match promises to be a thrilling affair.

Ninth seed Cameron Norrie will fight 30th seed Tommy Paul while 23rd seed Frances Tiafoe takes on the experienced David Goffin.

In the women's singles, Heather Watson, the only remaining British woman, will lock horns with Jule Niemeier in the first match on Center Court.

Third seed Ons Jabeur will face 24th seed Elise Mertens, while 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko takes on Tatjana Maria. Caroline Garcia and Marie Bouzkova will also lock horns with a place in the quarterfinals up for grabs.

With some exciting tennis action awaiting us, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 7 of Wimbledon.

Centre Court

(Starts at 1: 30 pm local time)

Heather Watson vs Jule Niemeier

Followed by: (5) Carlos Alcaraz vs (10) Jannik Sinner

Followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (WC) Tim van Rijthoven

Court 1

(Starts at 1 pm local time)

Tatjana Maria vs (12) Jelena Ostapenko

Followed by: (9) Cameron Norrie vs (30) Tommy Paul

Followed by: (24) Elise Mertens vs (3) Ons Jabeur

Court 2

(Starts at 11 am local time)

Marie Bouzkova vs Caroline Garcia

David Goffin vs (23) Frances Tiafoe

To know more about the schedule on Day 7 of the grass-court major, you can visit the tournament's official website here.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcasters for Wimbledon, click here.

Wimbledon 2022 - Match Timings for Day 7

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the courts. On Center Court and Court 1, the action will commence at 1:30 pm local time and 1 pm local time respectively.

Country Start Time on Centre Court Start Time on Court 1 Start Time on other courts USA and Canada 8:30 am ET, July 3 8 am ET, July 3 6 am ET, July 3 India 6 pm IST, July 3 5: 30 pm IST, July 3 3: 30 pm IST, July 3

