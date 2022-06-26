Wimbledon 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 1

The 135th edition of Wimbledon will commence on Monday with many of the world's top players in action.

Reigning champion and top seed Novak Djokovic will start his title defense against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo on Centre Court. Two-time champion Andy Murray will also feature on the opening day as he faces James Duckworth.

Local favorite Emma Raducanu will also be in action on Centre Court as she takes on Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck.

Other top-10 seeds who will play their first-round matches on Day 1 of Wimbledon 2022 include Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkacz, Ons Jabeur and Anett Kontaveit, among others.

With some exciting tennis action ahead of us on the opening day of the grass-court major, let's take a look at the order of play on the tournament's show courts.

Centre Court

(Starts at 1:30 pm local time)

(1) Novak Djokovic vs Kwon Soon-woo

(10) Emma Raducanu vs Alison van Uytvanck

Andy Murray vs James Duckworth

Court 1

(Starts at 1 pm local time)

(3) Ons Jabeur vs (Q) Mirjam Bjorklund

Followed by: (5) Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Followed by: (15) Angelique Kerber vs Kristina Mladenovic

Court 2

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(9) Cameron Norrie vs Pablo Andujar

Followed by: (2) Anett Kontaveit vs Bernarda Pera

Followed by: (10) Jannik Sinner vs (WC) Stan Wawrinka

Followed by: (5) Maria Sakkari vs (Q) Zoe Hives

Court 3

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(7) Hubert Hurkacz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Followed by: (7) Danielle Collins vs Marie Bouzkova

Followed by: Tamara Korpatsch vs Heather Watson

Followed by: (WC) Ryan Peniston vs Henri Laaksonen

Court 12

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(3) Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Followed by: (23) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Kaja Juvan

Followed by: (14) Belinda Bencic vs Wang Qiang

Followed by: (18) Grigor Dimitrov vs Steve Johnson

Court 18

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(WC) Jodie Burrage vs Lesia Tsurenko

Followed by: (20) John Isner vs (Q) Enzo Couacaud

Followed by: (WC) Jay Clarke vs (Q) Christian Harrison

Followed by: Marta Kostyuk vs (WC) Katie Swan

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting Wimbledon 2022:

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcasters for Wimbledon, click here.

Wimbledon 2022 - Match Timings

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the show courts. On Centre Court, the action will commence at 1: 30 pm local time while the games will start at 1 pm local time on Court 1.

Country Start time on Centre Court Start time on Court 1 Start time on other show courts USA and Canada 8 30 am ET, 27 June 8 am ET, 27 June 6 am ET, 27 June India 6 pm IST, 27 June 5 30 pm IST, 27 June 3 30 pm IST, 27 June

