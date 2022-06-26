Wimbledon 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 1

The 135th edition of Wimbledon will commence on Monday with many of the world's top players in action.
Reigning champion and top seed Novak Djokovic will start his title defense against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo on Centre Court. Two-time champion Andy Murray will also feature on the opening day as he faces James Duckworth.
Local favorite Emma Raducanu will also be in action on Centre Court as she takes on Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck.
Other top-10 seeds who will play their first-round matches on Day 1 of Wimbledon 2022 include Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkacz, Ons Jabeur and Anett Kontaveit, among others.
With some exciting tennis action ahead of us on the opening day of the grass-court major, let's take a look at the order of play on the tournament's show courts.
Centre Court
(Starts at 1:30 pm local time)
(1) Novak Djokovic vs Kwon Soon-woo
(10) Emma Raducanu vs Alison van Uytvanck
Andy Murray vs James Duckworth
Court 1
(Starts at 1 pm local time)
(3) Ons Jabeur vs (Q) Mirjam Bjorklund
Followed by: (5) Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff
Followed by: (15) Angelique Kerber vs Kristina Mladenovic
Court 2
(Starts at 11 am local time)
(9) Cameron Norrie vs Pablo Andujar
Followed by: (2) Anett Kontaveit vs Bernarda Pera
Followed by: (10) Jannik Sinner vs (WC) Stan Wawrinka
Followed by: (5) Maria Sakkari vs (Q) Zoe Hives
Court 3
(Starts at 11 am local time)
(7) Hubert Hurkacz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Followed by: (7) Danielle Collins vs Marie Bouzkova
Followed by: Tamara Korpatsch vs Heather Watson
Followed by: (WC) Ryan Peniston vs Henri Laaksonen
Court 12
(Starts at 11 am local time)
(3) Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas
Followed by: (23) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Kaja Juvan
Followed by: (14) Belinda Bencic vs Wang Qiang
Followed by: (18) Grigor Dimitrov vs Steve Johnson
Court 18
(Starts at 11 am local time)
(WC) Jodie Burrage vs Lesia Tsurenko
Followed by: (20) John Isner vs (Q) Enzo Couacaud
Followed by: (WC) Jay Clarke vs (Q) Christian Harrison
Followed by: Marta Kostyuk vs (WC) Katie Swan
Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?
Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting Wimbledon 2022:
Australia: Channel Nine
Canada: TSN
France: beIN Sports
Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF
India: Star Sports
Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis
Japan: NHK & WOWOW
New Zealand: Sky NZ
Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub
Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+
UK: BBC & Eurosport
USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel
For more information regarding the broadcasters for Wimbledon, click here.
Wimbledon 2022 - Match Timings
The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the show courts. On Centre Court, the action will commence at 1: 30 pm local time while the games will start at 1 pm local time on Court 1.