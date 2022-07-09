Wimbledon 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 14

After two weeks of high-voltage action, the final day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships is here. Day 14 will see three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic cross swords with first-time Major finalist Nick Kyrgios in what has shaped up to be a mouthwatering men's singles final.

The 27-year-old Aussie might be new to this stage, but he is certainly no stranger to delivering against the game's greatest. Kyrgios famously toppled Rafael Nadal on his way to the quarterfinals on his debut at this very venue in 2014.

He followed it up with a tight win over Roger Federer at Madrid in 2015. Against his opponent on Sunday, Novak Djokovic, he holds a flawless 2-0 lead in their head-to-head.

Kyrgios first beat the Serb 7-6(9), 7-5 at Acapulco in 2017 before completing a 6-4, 7-6(3) victory just a few weeks later in Indian Wells.

His gigantic serve and booming forehand are quite effective on grass. He will hope that his tools come good as he aims to become the first Australian man since Lleyton Hewitt at 2002 Wimbledon to win a Major title.

However, beating Djokovic at a tour-level event and in a Grand Slam tournament could be starkly different. The 35-year-old is into a record 32nd Major final and has already claimed the title on the hallowed lawns of SW19 as many as six times. He is now on a 27-match winning streak as he looks to draw level with Pete Sampras on seven titles at the grasscourt Major.

Most importantly, a win on Sunday will allow Djokovic to break free from the tie he has with Roger Federer at 20 Slams and get within one of Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Major titles.

With so much on the line, the World No. 3 will be highly motivated not to squander this opportunity. It will thus be a stern test for Kyrgios to rise to the occasion and not let nerves come in the way of what could be the biggest moment of his career.

The ladies' doubles final will also be held on Centre Court on the same day, where top seeds Shuai Zhang/Elise Mertens will square off against second seeds Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova.

So without any further ado, let’s take a look at the schedule for Day 14 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships:

Centre Court

(Starts at 2 pm local time)

Gentlemen's Singles Final

(1) Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

Followed by

Ladies' Doubles Final

(1) Zhang Shuai (CHN)/Elise Mertens (BEL) vs (2) Katerina Siniakova/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

(For the full schedule for Day 14 of the grasscourt Major, click here.)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:

Australia: Channel Nine.

Canada: TSN.

France: beIN Sports.

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF.

India: Star Sports.

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis.

Japan: NHK & WOWOW.

New Zealand: Sky NZ.

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub.

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+.

UK: BBC & Eurosport.

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcasters for the tournament, click here.

Wimbledon 2022 - Match Timings for Day 14

On the Centre Court, the action will commence at 2 pm local time. The timings in the USA, Canada and India are as follows:

Country Start time on Centre Court USA and Canada 9 am ET, July 10 India 6:30 pm IST, July 10

