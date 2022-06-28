Wimbledon 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

Day 3 of Wimbledon will see the the second round of singles action get under way. Reigning champion Novak Djokovic and British favorites Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray will feature on Centre Court.

The Serb will face Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round after overcoming Kwon Soon-woo in four sets on Monday.

Murray, meanwhile, will face 20th seed John Isner for a place in the third round. This will be the ninth meeting between the two and their first since the final of the 2016 Paris Masters. As of now, Murray leads the head-to-head 8-0.

Women's singles 10th seed Emma Raducanu will play her second-round match against Bad Homburg champion Caroline Garcia. Second seed Anett Kontaveit will look to clinch her spot in the third round by beating Germany's Jule Niemeier.

Fifth seed Maria Sakkari will face Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova while men's singles ninth seed Cameron Norrie will lock horns with Jaume Munar. The Brit's chances of reaching the quarterfinals have received a major boost with the elimination of Halle champion Hubert Hurkacz.

Other players who will be in action on the day include Berlin champion Ons Jabeur, 2018 winner Angelique Kerber, Casper Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

So without any further ado, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of Wimbledon (showcourts only):

Centre Court

(Starts at 1:30 pm local time)

(1) Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Followed by: (10) Emma Raducanu vs Caroline Garcia

Followed by: Andy Murray vs (20) John Isner

Court 1

(Starts at 1 pm local time)

(2) Anett Kontaveit vs Jule Niemeier

Followed by: (9) Cameron Norrie vs Jaume Munar

Followed by: (5) Maria Sakkari vs Viktoriya Tomova

(For more information regarding the schedule for Day 3 of the grasscourt Major, click here.)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcasters for Wimbledon, click here.

Wimbledon 2022 - Match Timings for Day 3

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the courts. On Centre Court and Court 1, the action will commence at 1:30 pm local time and 1 pm local time respectively.

Country Start time on Centre Court Start time on Court 1 USA and Canada 8:30 am ET, June 29 8 am ET, June 29 India 6 pm IST, June 29 5:30 pm IST, June 29

