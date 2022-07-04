Create
Wimbledon 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 9

Novak Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner on Day 9 of SW19
Neelabhra Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jul 04, 2022 09:15 PM IST

We are gradually reaching the business end of Wimbledon with the quarterfinals of SW19 beginning on Day 9. Four quarterfinal matches will take place across the men's and women's singles tournaments.

Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner in the last eight of Wimbledon. The Serb got past Tim van Rijthoven in four sets while the Italian overcame fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz in four sets as well. Djokovic and Sinner will lock horns for the second time, with the Serb winning 6-4, 6-2 in their previous meeting at the Monte Carlo Masters last year.

The other men's quarterfinals will see ninth seed Cameron Norrie face David Goffin. Norrie is the only British singles player still competing at the grasscourt Major and reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal after beating Tommy Paul 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.

Goffin made it to his second quarterfinal at SW19 after winning a tight battle against Frances Tiafoe in five sets. Norrie and Goffin will face each other for the second time, with the former winning their match at last year's Barcelona Open.

Ons Jabeur is perhaps the favorite to win the women's singles tournament at present and is yet to drop a set. The Tunisian faces a tough opponent in Marie Bouzkova but will enter the match as the favorite to win.

The other quarterfinal in the women's singles tournament is an all-German clash between Tatjana Maria and Jule Neimeier. With some exciting tennis action awaiting us in the quarterfinals, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 9 of Wimbledon.

Centre Court

(Starts at 1: 30 pm local time)

(1) Novak Djokovic vs (10) Jannik Sinner

Marie Bouzkova vs (3) Ons Jabeur

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (CENTRE COURT, FROM 13.30 BST)Djokovic vs SinnerBouzkova vs Jabeur#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100

Court 1

Tatjana Maria vs Jule Niemeier

David Goffin vs (9) Cameron Norrie

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (NO.1 COURT, FROM 13.00 BST)Maria vs NiemeierGoffin vs Norrie#Wimbledon

To know more about the schedule on Day 9 of the grass-court major, you can visit the tournament's official website here.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcasters for Wimbledon, click here.

Wimbledon 2022 - Match Timings for Day 9

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the courts. On Center Court and Court 1, the action will commence at 1:30 pm local time and 1 pm local time respectively.

CountryStart Time on Centre CourtStart Time on Court 1
USA and Canada8: 30 am ET, July 58 am ET, July 5
India6 pm IST, July 56 pm IST, July 5

Edited by Keshav Gopalan

