Wimbledon 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 5

Day 5 of Wimbledon will see several top players compete for places in the fourth round of the singles tournaments. Reigning champion Novak Djokovic will take on compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic after getting the better of Soon Woo Kwon and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

A win for the Serb would lead to a last 16 clash against either 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili or Tim van Rijthoven.

Fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with 32nd seed Oscar Otte and will face either tenth seed Jannik Sinner or John Isner in the fourth round.

In the women's singles tournament, third seed Ons Jabeur will look to seal her place in the fourth round of SW 19 as she faces Diane Parry. The Tunisian is among the favorites to win the tournament and will face either Angelique Kerber or Elise Mertens if she reaches the last 16.

The 2018 champion booked her place in the third round with wins over Kristina Mladenovic and Magda Linette.

Other notable players competing on Friday include Cameron Norrie and Maria Sakkari, who face Steve Johnson and Tatjana Maria respectively.

With some exciting tennis action awaiting us, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of Wimbledon.

Centre Court

Novak Djokovic takes on compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in Centre Court on Day 5

(Starts at 1: 30 pm local time)

Diane Parry vs (3) Ons Jabeur

Followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (25) Miomir Kecmanovic

Followed by: (9) Cameron Norrie vs Steve Johnson

Parry vs Jabeur

Djokovic vs Kecmanovic

Norrie vs Johnson



Court 1

(Starts at 1 pm local time)

Heather Watson vs Kaja Juvan

Followed by: (15) Angelique Kerber vs (24) Elise Mertens

Followed by: (32) Oscar Otte vs (5) Carlos Alcaraz

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcasters for Wimbledon, click here.

Wimbledon 2022 - Match Timings for Day 5

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the courts. On Centre Court and Court 1, the action will commence at 1:30 pm local time and 1 pm local time respectively.

Country Start time on Centre Court Start time on Court 1 USA and Canada 8: 30 am ET, July 1 8 am ET, July 1 India 6 pm IST, July 1 5 30 pm IST, July 1

