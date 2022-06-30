Wimbledon 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 5

Day 5 of Wimbledon will see several top players compete for places in the fourth round of the singles tournaments. Reigning champion Novak Djokovic will take on compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic after getting the better of Soon Woo Kwon and Thanasi Kokkinakis.
A win for the Serb would lead to a last 16 clash against either 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili or Tim van Rijthoven.
Fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with 32nd seed Oscar Otte and will face either tenth seed Jannik Sinner or John Isner in the fourth round.
In the women's singles tournament, third seed Ons Jabeur will look to seal her place in the fourth round of SW 19 as she faces Diane Parry. The Tunisian is among the favorites to win the tournament and will face either Angelique Kerber or Elise Mertens if she reaches the last 16.
The 2018 champion booked her place in the third round with wins over Kristina Mladenovic and Magda Linette.
Other notable players competing on Friday include Cameron Norrie and Maria Sakkari, who face Steve Johnson and Tatjana Maria respectively.
With some exciting tennis action awaiting us, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of Wimbledon.
Centre Court
(Starts at 1: 30 pm local time)
Diane Parry vs (3) Ons Jabeur
Followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (25) Miomir Kecmanovic
Followed by: (9) Cameron Norrie vs Steve Johnson
Court 1
(Starts at 1 pm local time)
Heather Watson vs Kaja Juvan
Followed by: (15) Angelique Kerber vs (24) Elise Mertens
Followed by: (32) Oscar Otte vs (5) Carlos Alcaraz
Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?
Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:
Australia: Channel Nine
Canada: TSN
France: beIN Sports
Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF
India: Star Sports
Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis
Japan: NHK & WOWOW
New Zealand: Sky NZ
Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub
Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+
UK: BBC & Eurosport
USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel
Wimbledon 2022 - Match Timings for Day 5
The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the courts. On Centre Court and Court 1, the action will commence at 1:30 pm local time and 1 pm local time respectively.