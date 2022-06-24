Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams' projected path to the final based on the draw ft. potential blockbuster clashes with Coco Gauff in R4 and Iga Swiatek in SF

Serena Williams will make her official singles comeback on the WTA tour after an entire year on the sidelines at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The American has missed the last three Grand Slams in a row and has almost fallen off the world rankings, ranked well outside the Top-1200.

But at SW19 this year, the 23-time Grand Slam champion has been handed a wildcard into the main draw. A seven-time winner at the event, the 40-year-old will be looking to win her eighth title and go one step closer to matching Martina Navratilova's record haul of nine.

A trophy run at Wimbledon this year will also see Williams equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Majors and further extend her Open Era record of most Slams won. All that stands between the former World No. 1 and those records are seven matches spaced out across two weeks.

Without further ado, here's a closer look at the American's projected path to the final of Wimbledon:

Serena Williams' 1st-round opponent - Harmony Tan

Serena Williams has been drawn to play against Harmony Tan in her opener at the 2022 Wimbledon. This is the first time the Frenchwoman is appearing in the main draw at SW19. Tan has a 3-2 win/loss record on grass coming into the tournament, her best result being a semifinal finish at the WTA125 Veneto Open.

Serena Williams' likely 2nd-round opponent - Sara Sorribes Tormo

After a rather wonderful start to the season, Sara Sorribes Tormo sustained an unfortunate injury that took her out of the French Open. The Spaniard returned to action at the Eastbourne International, winning her first-round encounter but falling to Yulia Putintseva in the second round.

Grass isn't really Sorribes Tormo's best surface, and the farthest she has progressed at SW19 is the second round.

Serena Williams' likely 3rd-round opponent - Karolina Pliskova

Williams could take on last year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova in the 3rd round

Last year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova is likely to cross swords with Serena Williams in the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon. The sixth seed has a 2-2 record on grass this season, reaching the quarterfinals at the Berlin Open and falling in the very first round at the Eastbourne International.

Although their head-to-head is tied at two apiece, this would be the first time the duo are facing off on grass. Their last meeting came in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Australian Open, where Pliskova won in three sets.

Serena Williams' likely 4th-round opponent - Coco Gauff/Amanda Anisimova

Coco Gauff heads into the Wimbledon Championships on the back of an extraordinary 2022 season so far, where she reached her first ever Grand Slam final at the French Open. On grass, the American reached the semifinals at the Berlin Open, falling to eventual winner Ons Jabeur.

Amanda Anisimova has also had an impressive season till date, reaching the fourth round at both the Australian Open and the French Open. The American played one tournament in the lead-up to Wimbledon, falling to Simona Halep in the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open. While Williams is yet to face Gauff on the WTA Tour, she beat Anisimova handsomely in their only previous encounter.

Serena Williams' likely quarterfinal opponent - Simona Halep

Williams will be looking to avenge her 2019 Wimbledon loss to Simona Halep

Simona Halep, winner of the 2019 edition, is most likely to be the 23-time Grand Slam champion's opponent in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon. Halep has had an underwhelming 2022 season so far by her own standards, falling to unheralded opponents at the most inopportune of times all year.

The Romanian fell in the semifinals of the Birmingham Open to Beatriz Haddid Maia and retired from her semifinal clash against Bianca Andreescu at the Bad Homburg Open — her forays into grass ahead of the stint at SW19. Interestingly, Halep defeated Williams in the 2019 Wimbledon final, meaning that the American will be gunning for revenge this time around.

Serena Williams' likely semifinal opponent - Iga Swiatek

In what is guaranteed to be the most eagerly-awaited clash of the 2022 Wimbledon, Serena Williams could face off against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals for the first time in her career.

Swiatek reached the fourth round of the tournament last year, her best result at SW19. The Pole is on a 35-match win-streak at the moment, a number that will have swollen to 40 if she manages to reach the last four at the Grass Major.

The 21-year-old will also be looking to complete the Channel Slam - winning the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back - and emulate Williams in the process. However, Swiatek has played no preparatory tournaments ahead of the Grass Major, opting to rest instead after her busy clay schedule.

Serena Williams' likely final opponent - Ons Jabeur

Serena Williams could meet her doubles partner Ons Jabeur in the final at Wimbledon

Ons Jabeur, the recent winner of the Berlin Open, is widely tipped to reach the final from the bottom half of the women's draw at the 2022 Wimbledon. Her previous best result at the event has been reaching the fourth round.

Coincidentally, Jabeur teamed up with the former World No. 1 in doubles at the Eastbourne International this week, reaching the semifinals. However, the Tunisian had to withdraw from the clash due to a right knee injury, possibly a precautionary measure. Fitness concerns aside, the World No. 3 is on an incredible run of form and will give Williams a run for her money if they lock horns.

