Wimbledon 2022 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz & Ons Jabeur playing? - Day 7, Round 4

Some mouthwatering action awaits tennis fans on Day 7 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships as the fourth round gets underway. Defending champion Novak Djokovic leads a bevy of stars on Sunday's schedule, with rising star Carlos Alcaraz and Berlin champion Ons Jabeur among them.

The men's singles top seed will continue his quest for a 21st Grand Slam title against Den Bosch champion Tim van Rijthoven. The Dutchman is in the midst of a career breakthrough, having backed up his first tour title with his best-ever Slam performance.

Fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz will battle with 10th seed Jannik Sinner for a quarterfinal berth in what could be a budding rivalry we'll be seeing more of in the future. The 20-year-old Sinner downed the likes of John Isner and Stan Wawrinka to reach the Wimbledon last-16 for the first time in his career.

After reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open and the French Open, 19-year-old Alcaraz too made it this far at the grasscourt Major for the first time and will be eager to keep his run going.

On the women's side, Ons Jabeur continues her progress through the draw uninterrupted. With the upset of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Saturday, the Tunisian is now one of the biggest contenders for the title.

She will look to extend her eight-match winning streak against 24th seed Elise Mertens on Sunday.

On that note, here's a look at their schedule for Day 7:

Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven Wimbledon R4 match schedule

Djokovic and Tim van Rijthoven will play the third match on Centre Court.

Match Timing: Approximately 5 pm local time / 6 pm CET / 12 noon ET / 9.30 pm IST

Date: July 3, 2022.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon R4 match schedule

Alcaraz and Sinner will play the second match on Centre Court.

Match Timing: Approximately 3 pm local time / 4 pm CET / 10 am ET / 7.30 pm IST

Date: July 3, 2022.

Ons Jabeur vs Elise Mertens Wimbledon R4 match schedule

Jabeur and Mertens will play the third match on Court 1.

Match Timing: Approximately 4.30 pm local time / 5.30 pm CET / 11.30 am ET / 9 pm IST

Date: July 3, 2022.

You can access the full schedule for Day 7 here:

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:

Australia: Channel Nine.

Canada: TSN.

France: beIN Sports.

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF.

India: Star Sports.

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis.

Japan: NHK & WOWOW.

New Zealand: Sky NZ.

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub.

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+.

UK: BBC & Eurosport.

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcasters for the tournament, click here.

