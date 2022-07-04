Wimbledon 2022 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic & Ons Jabeur playing? - Day 9, Quarterfinals

After eight days of enthralling action, we have finally reached the business end of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, with quarterfinal action getting underway on Day 9.

Three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will be the biggest star to watch on the first day of the quarterfinals. The World No. 3, who needed four sets to stave off a stiff resistance from Tim van Rijthoven in the earlier round, takes on rising star Jannik Sinner.

The 10th-seeded Sinner, meanwhile, will be buoyed by his big win over his fellow NextGen star Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 16. He will hope to subject 20-time Major winner Djokovic to a stern test.

The other men's singles quarterfinal of the day will pit home favorite Cameron Norrie against Belgian veteran David Goffin. While the ninth-seeded Norrie has made the last eight at Wimbledon for the first time, this will be Goffin's second trip to the quarters having reached this far in 2019.

Ons Jabeur celebrates her fourth-round win at the 2022 Championships

On the women's side, third seed Ons Jabeur has made serene progress through the draw so far. The Tunisian has now made the Wimbledon last eight in back-to-back years, having broken new ground at the grasscourt Major in 2021.

She is currently on a nine-match winning streak following her title triumph in Berlin in the lead-up to The Championships. Jabeur, who edged Elise Mertens in a tight two-setter in the earlier round, will take on first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Marie Bouzkova.

In the second women's quarterfinal of the day, Tatjana Maria and Jule Niemeier will clash in a surprise all-German face-off.

On that note, here's a look at the Day 9 schedule for the top stars at Wimbledon:

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon Quarterfinal match schedule

Djokovic and Sinner will open the proceedings on Centre Court.

Match Timing: 1.30 pm local time / 2.30 pm CET / 8.30 am ET / 6 pm IST.

Date: July 5, 2022.

Djokovic vs Sinner

Bouzkova vs Jabeur



Ons Jabeur vs Marie Bouzkova Wimbledon Quarterfinal match schedule

Jabeur and Bouzkova will play the second match on Centre Court.

Match Timing: Approximately 3.30 pm local time / 4.30 pm CET / 10.30 am ET / 8 pm IST.

Date: July 5, 2022.

You can access the full schedule for Day 9 here.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:

Australia: Channel Nine.

Canada: TSN.

France: beIN Sports.

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF.

India: Star Sports.

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis.

Japan: NHK & WOWOW.

New Zealand: Sky NZ.

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub.

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+.

UK: BBC & Eurosport.

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcasters for the tournament, click here.

