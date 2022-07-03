Wimbledon 2022 TV Schedule: When are Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios & Simona Halep playing? - Day 8, Round 4

A number of big names, including Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep, will be in action on Day 8 of the Wimbledon Championships.

The grasscourt Major will enter its second week on Monday, with the second set of Round of 16 matches being played.

Rafael Nadal will play 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp, who he beat in the third round of the 2022 French Open. Victory for the Spaniard will see him face either 11th seed Taylor Fritz or Australian qualifier Jason Kubler in the quarterfinals.

Nick Kyrgios has made a strong case for himself as a contender for the Wimbledon title. The Australian beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a fiesty third-round encounter and will face Brandon Nakashima for a place in the last eight.

In the women's singles, fourth seed Simona Halep will face Paula Badosa. This will be the second meeting between the two players this season, with the Romanian winning 6-3, 6-1 at the Madrid Open.

With some high-octane tennis action awaiting us on Day 8, let’s take a look at the schedules of some of the top players.

Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp match schedule

The fourth round match between Rafael Nadal and Botic van de Zandchulp will be the third match on Centre Court.

Match timing: Approximately 5 pm local time / 6 pm CET / 12 noon ET / 9:30 pm IST.

Date: July 4, 2022

Simona Halep vs Paula Badosa match schedule

The fourth-round match between Halep and Badosa will be the second match on Centre Court.

Match timing: Approximately 3 pm local time / 4 pm CET / 10 am ET / 7:30 pm IST

Date: July 4, 2022.

Nick Kyrgios vs Brandon Nakashima match schedule

The fourth-round match between Kyrgios and Nakashima will be the first match on Centre Court.

Match timing: 1:30 pm local time / 2: 30 pm CET / 8:30 am ET/ 6 pm IST

Date: Juy 4, 2022.

You can access the full schedule for Day 8 here:

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:

Australia: Channel Nine.

Canada: TSN.

France: beIN Sports.

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF.

India: Star Sports.

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis.

Japan: NHK & WOWOW.

New Zealand: Sky NZ.

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub.

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+.

UK: BBC & Eurosport.

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the tournament, click here.

