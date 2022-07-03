Wimbledon 2022, Venus Williams / Jamie Murray vs Jonny O'Mara / Alicia Barnett: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Mixed Doubles, 2nd round

Venus Williams and Jamie Murray will play their second-round mixed doubles match against the British duo of Jonny O'Mara and Alicia Barnett on Sunday.

The American-British duo sealed their place in the last 16 of Wimbledon by beating Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3. The match was Williams' first since the Chicago Women's Open in August last year.

The American competed in the singles and mixed doubles events at Wimbledon in 2021. In the former, she reached the second round after defeating Mihaela Buzarnescu but lost 7-5, 6-0 to eventual quarterfinalist Ons Jabeur.

Williams partnered Nick Kyrgios in the doubles and reached the second round. However, they were forced to pull out after the Australian suffered an injury.

Having won their first match this year, Williams and Murray will look to go as deep as they can. Both players have a lot of experience and have tasted success on the mixed doubles circuit.

Williams has won two Majors in the discipline while Murray has won five, including two Wimbledon crowns in 2007 and 2017.

The duo will provide a stern challenge to their opponents O'Mara and Barnett, who reached the second round after defeating fifth seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Giuliana Olmos.

The winners of the second-round contest could potentially face top seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Ena Shibahara in the quarterfinals.

Venus Williams / Jamie Murray vs Jonny O'Mara / Alicia Barnett match schedule

The second-round mixed doubles match featuring Williams and Murray against O'Mara and Barnett will be the third match on Court 2 on Sunday, July 3.

Match timing: Approx. 2:15 pm local time / 1:15 pm GMT / 9:15 am ET / 6:45 pm IST

Date: 3 July

Venus Williams / Jamie Murray vs Jonny O'Mara / Alicia Barnett streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Venus Williams' mixed doubles match live on their respective channels and sites :-

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

