Wimbledon 2023 draw: When and where to follow

Wimbledon 2023 is just around the corner and it's only a matter of days before the 136th edition of the grasscourt Major commences.

The tournament will see Russian and Belarusian players return after being disallowed to compete in 2022 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

2023 will also witness a record prize money of £44,700,000, which is an 11.2% increment from last year. The singles champions will each receive a cheque of £2,350,000, which is a 350,000 hike from 2022.

Rafael Nadal will not be taking part this year as he recovers from the hip injury he sustained at the Australian Open. However, there will be several big names taking part and we are in for two weeks of exciting tennis action at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Fans will no doubt be looking forward to the tournament and before that, the main draw.

The draw for Wimbledon 2023 is scheduled to take place on June 30 at 10 am BST. Fans can follow the main draw on the tournament's official website, as well as its YouTube channel.

Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina are the defending singles champions at Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic practicing ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina are the reigning champions at Wimbledon 2023. The Serb won last year's men's singles title by beating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) in the final.

Rybakina defeated Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the women's singles final to win her maiden Grand Slam singles title. Both Djokovic and Rybakina will be among the heavy favorites to win Wimbledon this time, given their performances so far in 2023.

The Serb is seeded second at the grasscourt Major behind Carlos Alcaraz, who dethroned him from the top of the ATP rankings after winning the Cinch Championships at the Queen's Club in London. Daniil Medvedev is the third seed at the men's singles event, followed by Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner is someone to look out for as he has the quality to do well on grass and did well to reach the quarterfinals last year.

In the women's singles tournament, French Open champion Iga Swiatek is the top seed while Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka is second. Elena Rybakina is seeded third and will be expected to have a good run at the grasscourt Major.

The likes of Jessica Pegula, Petra Kvitova, and Coco Gauff are also capable of doing well at Wimbledon.

