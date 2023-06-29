Wimbledon 2023: Men's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

With Wimbledon 2023 around the corner, we are set for another two weeks of exciting tennis action in London.

Novak Djokovic is the defending champion, having beaten Nick Kyrgios in last year's final. The Serb will be a heavy favorite to win once again given the fact that he has already won the Australian Open and the French Open this year.

However, the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner are capable of challenging him for the title.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2023.

What is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon is one of the four Grand Slams on the annual tennis calendar. It is played on grass court and is the biggest event on the surface. The inaugural edition of the men's singles tournament took place in 1877, with Spencer Gore being adjudged the champion after beating William Marshall 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

Roger Federer is the most successful male singles player in Wimbledon history so far with eight titles to his name. He is followed by Novak Djokovic and Pete Sampras, who have won the tournament seven times each.

Other past men's singles champions at the London Major include Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Rod Laver, and Andre Agassi.

Venue

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London is the venue for Wimbledon 2023. The club's Centre Court has a seating capacity of 15,000 while that of Court 1 is 11,500.

Players

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Cinch Championship

Defending champion and second seed Novak Djokovic's last defeat at Wimbledon came in 2017 and he will be a heavy favorite to win the tournament yet again this year. The Serb will be vying to equal Roger Federer's record of eight titles and claim a 24th Grand Slam singles title, which would put him level with Margaret Court.

Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed and will be expected to have a good run after his triumph at the Cinch Championships.

Daniil Medvedev is the third seed and hasn't been at his best over the past few weeks. However, the Russian has produced some impressive performances so far in 2023 and we can all expect him to bounce back and have a good run at Wimbledon.

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner is someone who is capable of having a deep run at the grasscourt Major, especially after his performance in 2022 when he pushed Novak Djokovic to five sets in the quarterfinals.

The likes of Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, and Frances Tiafoe are all among the top-10 seeds and can impress if they are at their best.

Last year's runner-up Nick Kyrgios is always a force to be reckoned with on grass but his lack of game time in 2023 might affect his journey at Wimbledon.

Schedule

The main draw of Wimbledon 2023 will start on July 3, with the first round going on till July 4. The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on July 12 while the semifinals will be held on July 14. The men's singles final is set to take place on July 16.

Prize Money

The total prize pool for Wimbledon 2023 is £44,700,000 and the men's singles champion will take home £2,350,000 and 2000 ranking points.

Here is the full prize money and ranking points breakdown for the grasscourt Major.

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner £2,350,000 2000 Runner-up £1,175,000 1200 Semifinals £600,000 720 Quarterfinals £340,000 360 Round of 16 £207,000 180 Round of 32 £131,000 90 Round of 64 £85,000 45 Round of 128 £55,000 10

Where to Watch Wimbledon 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch Wimbledon 2023 live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN, Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on BBC, Eurosport, Discovery+.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS & TSN.

