Wimbledon 2023 prize money breakdown: How much did champion Carlos Alcaraz and runner-up Novak Djokovic earn?

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships men's singles came to an end on Sunday, July 16, with Carlos Alcaraz winning the tournament by beating Novak Djokovic in the final.

Playing in his first final at SW19, Alcaraz took on four-time defending champion Djokovic, who was looking to win his eighth Wimbledon title and a record 24th Grand Slam. The young World No. 1 recovered from a nervy start to take the contest to the veteran Serbian and emerged victorious 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in four hours and 42 minutes.

This year, Wimbledon had a record total prize money pool of £44,700,000, which is an increase of 10.78% compared to the £40 million from last year.

Alcaraz's maiden title grass Major win title fetch him prize money of £2,350,000, a 17.50% increase from last year. Runner-up Djokovic will earn £1,175,000, which is an 11.90% increase from 12 months ago. The two losing semifinalists, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner, will each pocket £600,000.

Holger Rune, Christopher Eubanks, Roman Safiullin, and Andrey Rublev were all eliminated in the quarterfinals, and will each get paid £340,000. Players who were ousted in the pre-quarterfinals will pocket £207,000 each, while those who made third-round exit will each take home £131,000.

The prize money for players who exited Wimbledon in the second and first rounds is £85,000 and £55,000, respectively.

Wimbledon 2023: Prize money breakdown for men's doubles

Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski won the men's doubles title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof clinched the men's doubles title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. They defeated Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Saturday, July 15.

The British-Dutch pair, who were the top seeds at SW19, have won their maiden men’s doubles Grand Slam title to put behind the disappointment of falling short in the final hurdle at the US Open last year.

Skupski and Koolhof will take home £128,000, while the runners-up Granollers and Zeballos will get paid £64,000. Losing semifinalist teams (Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden; Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz) will each get paid £32,000.

All the quarterfinal pairs will each receive £16,500, while those who made a second-round exit will take home £7,750 each. The teams that fell in the first hurdle will get paid £4,000.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis