Wimbledon 2023 Schedule Day 7: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more

After six days of enthralling tennis action, the field at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships has been filtered down to half. And the second-week line-up is nothing short of stellar, with the four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic and women's top seed Iga Swiatek still holding the fort for the favorites.

And both players will be vying to keep their campaigns alive on Day 7 of the Championships. While Djokovic will square off against the big-serving Hubert Hurkacz, Swiatek faces the flat-hitting Belinda Bencic on the Centre Court.

But before any of that, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik will lock horns in the first match on Center Court.

Other title hopefuls who will be in action on Sunday include Jessica Pegula, Jannik Sinner, and the resurgent Elina Svitolina. Rest assured, fans have plenty to look forward to at the start of the second week.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships:

Schedule for Day 7 at Wimbledon 2023

Belinda Bencic and Iga Swiatek will square off in a marquee first-round encounter.

Centre Court

Starting at 1.30 pm local time: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (23) Alexander Bublik

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (14) Belinda Bencic

Followed by: (17) Hubert Hurkacz vs (2) Novak Djokovic

Court 1

Starting at 1 pm local time: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Lesia Tsurenko

Followed by: (8) Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Elahi Galan

Followed by: Elina Svitolina vs (19) Victoria Azarenka

Court 2

Starting at 11 am local time: Marketa Vondrousova vs (32) Marie Bouzkova

Followed by: Roman Safiullin vs (26) Denis Shapovalov

Followed by: TBA

Followed by: TBA

You can access the full schedule for Day 7 of Wimbledon 2023 here.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023

Jannik Sinner will also be in action on Day 7 of the tournament.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at Wimbledon live on their respective channels and sites:

United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC

Australia - Nine Network

Canada - TSN & RDS (French)

India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Wimbledon 2023 match timings

The first match on all courts except the two main arenas will commence at 10 am.

The first match on all courts except the two main arenas will commence at 10 am local time.

Centre Court matches begin at 1:30 pm, while Court 1 play commences at 1 pm.

Country Date Time USA July 9, 2023 6:00 am ET Canada July 9, 2023 6:00 am ET UK July 9, 2023 11:00 am BST India July 9, 2023 3:30 pm IST

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes