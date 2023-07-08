Wimbledon 2023 Schedule Day 7: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more

After six days of enthralling tennis action, the field at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships has been filtered down to half. And the second-week line-up is nothing short of stellar, with the four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic and women's top seed Iga Swiatek still holding the fort for the favorites.
And both players will be vying to keep their campaigns alive on Day 7 of the Championships. While Djokovic will square off against the big-serving Hubert Hurkacz, Swiatek faces the flat-hitting Belinda Bencic on the Centre Court.
But before any of that, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik will lock horns in the first match on Center Court.
Other title hopefuls who will be in action on Sunday include Jessica Pegula, Jannik Sinner, and the resurgent Elina Svitolina. Rest assured, fans have plenty to look forward to at the start of the second week.
On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships:
Schedule for Day 7 at Wimbledon 2023
Centre Court
Starting at 1.30 pm local time: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (23) Alexander Bublik
Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (14) Belinda Bencic
Followed by: (17) Hubert Hurkacz vs (2) Novak Djokovic
Court 1
Starting at 1 pm local time: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Lesia Tsurenko
Followed by: (8) Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Elahi Galan
Followed by: Elina Svitolina vs (19) Victoria Azarenka
Court 2
Starting at 11 am local time: Marketa Vondrousova vs (32) Marie Bouzkova
Followed by: Roman Safiullin vs (26) Denis Shapovalov
Followed by: TBA
Followed by: TBA
You can access the full schedule for Day 7 of Wimbledon 2023 here.
Where to watch Wimbledon 2023
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at Wimbledon live on their respective channels and sites:
United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC
Australia - Nine Network
Canada - TSN & RDS (French)
India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD
United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel
Wimbledon 2023 match timings
The first match on all courts except the two main arenas will commence at 10 am local time.
Centre Court matches begin at 1:30 pm, while Court 1 play commences at 1 pm.
