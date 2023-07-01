Wimbledon 2023 Schedule Day 1: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more 

The time for the action to unfold at the sport's most iconic venue has arrived. The Wimbledon Championships 2023 kicks off with main draw play on Monday (July 3) and the line-up is nothing short of stellar — with two of the most decorated champions Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams set to take the court.

While Djokovic opens his campaign against Argentine Pedro Cachin, Venus Williams will take on Elina Svitolina on the Centre Court. Jannik Sinner and Juan Manuel Cerundolo will lock horns in the final match on the main court.

Womens' top seed Iga Swiatek will also be in action, looking to get her Wimbledon campaign up and running against the tricky Zhu Lin.

Dan Evans and Katie Swan, meanwhile, will lead home hope and also set to feature the likes of last year's runner-up Nick Kyrgios and Coco Gauff. On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the Day 1 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships:

Schedule for Day 1 at Wimbledon 2023

Elina Svtiolina and Venus Williams will square off in a marquee first-round encounter.

Centre Court

Starting at 1 pm local time: (2) Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin

Followed by: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

Followed by: (8) Jannik Sinner vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Court 1

Starting at 1 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Zhu Lin

Followed by: David Goffin vs (30) Nick Kyrgios

Followed by: (7) Coco Guaff vs Sofia Kenin

Court 2

Starting at 11 am local time: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Lauren Davis

Followed by: (4) Casper Ruud vs Laurent Lokoli

Followed by: Katie Swan vs (14) Belinda Bencic

Followed by: Quentin Halys vs (27) Dan Evans

You can access the full schedule for Day 1 of Wimbledon 2023 here.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023

Jannik Sinner will also be in action on Day 1.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at Wimbledon live on their respective channels and sites:

United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC

Australia - Nine Network

Canada - TSN & RDS (French)

India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Wimbeldon 2023 match timings

The first match on all courts except the two main arenas will commence at 10 am local time. Centre Court matches begin 1:30 pm, while Court 1 play commences at 1 pm.

Country Date Time USA July 3, 2023 6:00 am ET Canada July 3, 2023 6:00 am ET UK July 30, 2023 11:00 am BST India July 30, 2023 3:30 pm IST

