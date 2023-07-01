Wimbledon 2023 Schedule Day 1: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more 

The time for the action to unfold at the sport's most iconic venue has arrived. The Wimbledon Championships 2023 kicks off with main draw play on Monday (July 3) and the line-up is nothing short of stellar — with two of the most decorated champions Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams set to take the court.
While Djokovic opens his campaign against Argentine Pedro Cachin, Venus Williams will take on Elina Svitolina on the Centre Court. Jannik Sinner and Juan Manuel Cerundolo will lock horns in the final match on the main court.
Womens' top seed Iga Swiatek will also be in action, looking to get her Wimbledon campaign up and running against the tricky Zhu Lin.
Dan Evans and Katie Swan, meanwhile, will lead home hope and also set to feature the likes of last year's runner-up Nick Kyrgios and Coco Gauff. On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the Day 1 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships:
Schedule for Day 1 at Wimbledon 2023
Centre Court
Starting at 1 pm local time: (2) Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin
Followed by: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina
Followed by: (8) Jannik Sinner vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Court 1
Starting at 1 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Zhu Lin
Followed by: David Goffin vs (30) Nick Kyrgios
Followed by: (7) Coco Guaff vs Sofia Kenin
Court 2
Starting at 11 am local time: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Lauren Davis
Followed by: (4) Casper Ruud vs Laurent Lokoli
Followed by: Katie Swan vs (14) Belinda Bencic
Followed by: Quentin Halys vs (27) Dan Evans
You can access the full schedule for Day 1 of Wimbledon 2023 here.
Where to watch Wimbledon 2023
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at Wimbledon live on their respective channels and sites:
United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC
Australia - Nine Network
Canada - TSN & RDS (French)
India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD
United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel
Wimbeldon 2023 match timings
The first match on all courts except the two main arenas will commence at 10 am local time. Centre Court matches begin 1:30 pm, while Court 1 play commences at 1 pm.
