Wimbledon 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 10

The quarterfinal action continues on Day 10 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will be aiming to continue her march towards a second Major title, but Madison Keys stands in her way. This will be the just the third meeting between them despite being on the tour for years.

Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will face off in a rematch of last year's Wimbledon final in the other quarterfinal contest. The two have developed an engaging rivalry over the years and this could mark the turning point for each player.

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune will square off in a battle between the next generation of players. Making the last eight here is the best result for both of them, but neither will be satisfied with just that as they look to continue their journey.

Christopher Eubanks has been the breakout star at this year's Wimbledon, reaching the quarterfinals here in a feel-good story. He will take on 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the semifinals.

With quite a few exciting matches lined up for the day, here's a look at the schedule for Day 10 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 10 at Wimbledon 2023

Centre Court

Starting at 1:30 pm local time: (6) Ons Jabeur vs (3) Elena Rybakina

Followed by: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (6) Holger Rune

Court 1

Starting at 1 pm local time: (25) Madison Keys vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher Eubanks

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel & ESPN.

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and BBC.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD.

Wimbledon 2023 match timings

The first match on all courts except the two main arenas will commence at 11 am local time. Play on Centre Court will begin at 1:30 pm, while matches on Court 1 will start at 1 pm.

Country Date Start Time (Centre Court) Start Time (Court 1) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA July 12, 2023 8:30 am ET 8:00 am ET 6:00 am ET Canada July 12, 2023 8:30 am ET 8:00 am ET 6:00 am ET UK July 12, 2023 1:30 pm BST 1 pm BST 11:00 am ET India July 12, 2023 6:00 pm IST 5:30 pm IST 3:30 pm IST

