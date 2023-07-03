Wimbledon 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 2

Day 2 of the 2023 Wimbledon will see the conclusion of the first round matches.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina will face World No. 49 Shelby Rogers in her opener. Having endured a rough few weeks in the lead-up to Wimbledon, the Kazakh will be hoping for a reversal of fortunes going forward.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will take on veteran Jeremy Chardy. The latter is set to hang up his racquet for good following the tournament and this could very well be the final match of his singles career.

Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will face Panna Udvardy in the first round. She's competing here for the first time since 2021 as she missed last year's edition due to a ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

Andy Murray will commence his Wimbledon journey against fellow Brit Ryan Peniston. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem are also set to duke it out in one of the must-see first round encounters.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for day 2 of Wimbledon:

Schedule for Day 2 at Wimbledon 2023

Centre Court

Starting at 1:30 pm local time: Shelby Rogers vs (3) Elena Rybakina

Followed by: (WC) Ryan Peniston vs Andy Murray

Followed by: Panna Udvardy vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Court 1

Starting at 1 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (PR) Jeremy Chardy

Followed by: (6) Ons Jabeur vs Magdalena Frech

Followed by: (12) Cameron Norrie vs (Q) Tomas Machac

Court 2

Starting at 11 am local time: Dominic Thiem vs (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Followed by: Jasmine Paolini vs (9) Petra Kvitova

Followed by: (WC) Heather Watson vs (10) Barbora Krejcikova

Followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (WC) Arthur Fery

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel & ESPN.

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and BBC.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbeldon 2023 match timings

The first match on all courts except the two main arenas will commence at 11 am local time. Play on Centre Court will begin at 1:30 pm, while matches on Court 1 will start at 1 pm.

Country Date Start Time (Centre Court) Start Time (Court 1) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA July 4, 2023 8:30 am ET 8:00 am ET 6:00 am ET Canada July 4, 2023 8:30 am ET 8:00 am ET 6:00 am ET UK July 4, 2023 1:30 pm BST 1 pm BST 11:00 am ET India July 4, 2023 6:00 pm IST 5:30 pm IST 3:30 pm IST

