Wimbledon 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 4

Day 4 of Wimbledon 2023 will see the second round of the singles tournament continue while some of the opening-round matches will be played as well since they were postponed due to rain delays. The men's and women's doubles competitions are also scheduled to start on the fourth day of the grass-court Majoir.

Men's fourth seed Casper Ruud and Liam Broady will start off the action on Centre Court and their clash will be followed by women's defending champion Elena Rybakina facing Alize Cornet. Two-time champion Andy Murray and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns in what will be a highly anticipated clash.

Other players who will be in action include Daniil Medvedev, Jessica Pegula, Andrey Rublev, and Alexander Zverev. On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 4 at Wimbledon 2023.

Schedule for Day 4 at Wimbledon 2023

Centre Court

Starting at 1:30 pm local time: (4) Casper Ruud vs (WC) Liam Broady

Followed by: (3) Elena Rybakina vs Alize Cornet

Followed by: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andy Murray

Court 1

Starting at 1 pm local time: (19) Alexander Zverev vs Gijs Brouwer

Followed by: Sloane Stephens vs (20) Donna Vekic

Followed by: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Cristina Bucsa

Court 2

Starting at 11 am local time: (28) Elise Mertens vs (WC) Elina Svitolina

Followed by: (7) Andrey Rublev vs Aslan Karatsev

Followed by: Danielle Collins vs (14) Belinda Bencic

Followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All Wimbledon matches will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches at the grass-court Major will be shown on Eurosport and the BBC.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on the Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select HD.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbeldon 2023 match timings

The first match on all courts except the two main arenas will commence at 11 am local time. Play on Centre Court will begin at 1:30 pm, while matches on Court 1 will start at 1 pm.

Country Date Start Time (Centre Court) Start Time (Court 1) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA July 6, 2023 8:30 am ET 8:00 am ET 6:00 am ET Canada July 6, 2023 8:30 am ET 8:00 am ET 6:00 am ET UK July 6, 2023 1:30 pm BST 1 pm BST 11:00 am ET India July 6, 2023 6:00 pm IST 5:30 pm IST 3:30 pm IST

