Wimbledon 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 6

Day 6 of Wimbledon will take place on July 8, with the third round of the singles tournaments continuing. The doubles as well as junior events will also be held.

Men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz will start off the action on Centre Court as he takes on 25th seed Nicolas Jarry. Third seed Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with Marton Fucsovics.

In the women's singles tournament, reigning champion Elena Rybakina will lock horns with Katie Boulter, while Aryna Sabalenka will square off against Anna Blinkova.

2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur will look to book her place in the fourth round as she takes on Bianca Andreescu. The likes of Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, and Petra Kvitova will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 6 of Wimbledon 2023.

Schedule for Day 6 at Wimbledon 2023

Centre Court

Starting at 1:30 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (25) Nicolas Jarry

Followed by: (6) Ons Jabeur vs Bianca Andreescu

Followed by: (3) Elena Rybakina vs (WC) Katie Boulter

Court 1

Starting at 1 pm local time: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics

Followed by: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Blinkova

Followed by: (19) Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini

Court 2

Starting at 11 am local time: (9) Petra Kvitova vs (Q) Natalija Stevanovic

Not before 1 pm local time: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere

Followed by: (10) Frances Tiafoe vs (21) Grigor Dimitrov

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch Day 6 of Wimbledon live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All Wimbledon matches will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches at the grass-court Major will be shown on Eurosport and the BBC.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on the Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select HD.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbeldon 2023 match timings

The first match on all courts except the two main arenas will commence at 11 am local time.

Play on Centre Court will begin at 1:30 pm, while matches on Court 1 will start at 1 pm.

Country Date Start Time (Centre Court) Start Time (Court 1) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA July 8, 2023 8:30 am ET 8:00 am ET 6:00 am ET Canada July 8, 2023 8:30 am ET 8:00 am ET 6:00 am ET UK July 8, 2023 1:30 pm BST 1 pm BST 11:00 am ET India July 8, 2023 6:00 pm IST 5:30 pm IST 3:30 pm IST

