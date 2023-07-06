Wimbledon 2023 TV Schedule: When are Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek & Novak Djokovic playing? - Day 5, Round 2 & 3

Day 5 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships will see some of the sport's biggest names taking to the court.

Rains have completely messed up the tournament schedule. Second round matches are generally over by Thursday, but now will continue on Friday as well. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will look to fend off a challenge from Alexandre Muller and reach the third round.

Top seed Iga Swiatek will be aiming to get past veteran Petra Martic, who's a tricky opponent to face. The Pole fell in the third round here last year and will be keen to make it past that stage this time around.

The biggest match of the day is the showdown between Grand Slam champions Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka. The two haven't crossed paths that often in recent years, with this being just their second encounter over the last three years.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, last year's Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur and home hope Cameron Norrie are some of the other notable names in the mix on Friday.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexandre Muller match schedule

Alcaraz and Muller will go head-to-head in the first match of the day on Centre Court.

Match Timing: 1:30 pm local time, 2:30 pm CEST, 8:30 am ET, and 6 pm IST.

Date: July 7, 2023.

Iga Swiatek vs Petra Martic match schedule

Swiatek and Martic are scheduled to begin their third round bout following the conclusion of Alcaraz's match.

Match Timing: Approx. 3:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm CEST, 10:30 am ET, and 8 pm IST.

Date: July 7, 2023.

Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka match schedule

Djokovic and Wawrinka will close out the proceedings on Centre Court in the final match of the day.

Match Timing: Approx 5 pm local time, 6 pm CEST, 12 noon ET and 9:30 pm IST.

Date: July 7, 2023.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023?

Ons Jabeur at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at Wimbledon live on their respective channels and sites:

United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC

Africa - Canal Plus International

Asia (excluding China, Japan & India) - Eclat

Australia - Nine Network

Belgium - Eurosport

Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo

Canada - TSN & RDS (French)

China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)

Croatia - SportKlub

Czech Republic - Eurosport

Denmark - DR

France - beIN Sports France

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - Nova

India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

Italy - Super Tennis & Sky Italia

Japan - WOWOW & NHK

Kazakhstan - S Sport, Qazsport & Setanta Sports

Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America

Middle East - beIN Sports MENA

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Norway - Eurosport

Poland - Polsat

Serbia - RTS & SportKlub

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar +

Switzerland - SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF)

United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

