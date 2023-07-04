Wimbledon 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek & Daniil Medvedev playing? - Day 3, Round 1 & 2

Day 3 of Wimbledon 2023 will see several top players in action as they look to go further at the grass-court Major.
Defending champion Novak Djokovic booked his place in the second round with a straight-sets win over Pedro Cachin. Here, the Serb will be up against Jordan Thompson.
Meanwhile, women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek registered a comprehensive 6-1, 6-3 win over Zhu Lin to reach the second round. She will take on Sara Sorribes Tormo in her next match.
Daniil Medvedev will start his Wimbledon campaign against Arthur Fery. The winner of the match will take on either Adrian Mannarino or Alexander Shevchenko.
The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz and Maria Sakkari will also be in action on Day 3 of Wimbledon 2023.
Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson match schedule
Second seed Novak Djokovic will take on Jordan Thompson in the final match on Centre Court.
Match Timing: Approx 5:30 pm local time, 10 pm IST, 12:30 pm ET.
Date: July 5, 2023.
Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo match schedule
Women's top seed Iga Swiatek will take on Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second match on Centre Court.
Match Timing: Approx 3:30 pm local time, 8 pm IST, 10:30 am ET.
Date: July 5, 2023.
Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fery match schedule
Men's third seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Arthur Fery in the day's opening match on Court 1.
Match Timing: 1 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST, 8 am ET,
Date: July 5, 2023.
Where to Watch Wimbledon 2023
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at Wimbledon live on their respective channels and sites:
United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC
Africa - Canal Plus International
Asia (excluding China, Japan & India) - Eclat
Australia - Nine Network
Belgium - Eurosport
Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo
Canada - TSN & RDS (French)
China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)
Croatia - SportKlub
Czech Republic - Eurosport
Denmark - DR
France - beIN Sports France
Germany - Sky Deutschland
Greece - Nova
India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD
Italy - Super Tennis & Sky Italia
Japan - WOWOW & NHK
Kazakhstan - S Sport, Qazsport & Setanta Sports
Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America
Middle East - beIN Sports MENA
New Zealand - Sky NZ
Norway - Eurosport
Poland - Polsat
Serbia - RTS & SportKlub
Spain - Telefonica/Movistar +
Switzerland - SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF)
United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis