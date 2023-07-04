Wimbledon 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek & Daniil Medvedev playing? - Day 3, Round 1 & 2

Day 3 of Wimbledon 2023 will see several top players in action as they look to go further at the grass-court Major.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic booked his place in the second round with a straight-sets win over Pedro Cachin. Here, the Serb will be up against Jordan Thompson.

Meanwhile, women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek registered a comprehensive 6-1, 6-3 win over Zhu Lin to reach the second round. She will take on Sara Sorribes Tormo in her next match.

Daniil Medvedev will start his Wimbledon campaign against Arthur Fery. The winner of the match will take on either Adrian Mannarino or Alexander Shevchenko.

The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz and Maria Sakkari will also be in action on Day 3 of Wimbledon 2023.

Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson match schedule

Second seed Novak Djokovic will take on Jordan Thompson in the final match on Centre Court.

Match Timing: Approx 5:30 pm local time, 10 pm IST, 12:30 pm ET.

Date: July 5, 2023.

Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo match schedule

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek will take on Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second match on Centre Court.

Match Timing: Approx 3:30 pm local time, 8 pm IST, 10:30 am ET.

Date: July 5, 2023.

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fery match schedule

Men's third seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Arthur Fery in the day's opening match on Court 1.

Match Timing: 1 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST, 8 am ET,

Date: July 5, 2023.

Where to Watch Wimbledon 2023

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at Wimbledon live on their respective channels and sites:

United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC

Africa - Canal Plus International

Asia (excluding China, Japan & India) - Eclat

Australia - Nine Network

Belgium - Eurosport

Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo

Canada - TSN & RDS (French)

China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)

Croatia - SportKlub

Czech Republic - Eurosport

Denmark - DR

France - beIN Sports France

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - Nova

India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

Italy - Super Tennis & Sky Italia

Japan - WOWOW & NHK

Kazakhstan - S Sport, Qazsport & Setanta Sports

Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America

Middle East - beIN Sports MENA

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Norway - Eurosport

Poland - Polsat

Serbia - RTS & SportKlub

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar +

Switzerland - SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF)

United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes