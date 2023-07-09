Wimbledon 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek & Victoria Azarenka playing? - Day 7, Round 4

Day 7 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships is headlined by three Grand Slam champions.
Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will be aiming to get past Hubert Hurkacz to book his place in the quarterfinals. The Serb has never lost to his younger opponent so far and even defeated him en route to winning the title here back in 2019.
Iga Swiatek's quest for a maiden title at the All England Club will continue against Belinda Bencic. Two-time Major champion Victoria Azarenka and former Wimbledon semifinalist Elina Svitolina will square off in a battle between mothers.
Top 10 players Jannik Sinner, Jessica Pegula and Andrey Rublev are some of the other notable names in the mix on Sunday.
Victoria Azarenka vs Elina Svitolina match schedule
Azarenka and Svitolina will face off in the last match of the day on Court 1.
Match Timing: Approx. 5:30 pm local time, 6:30 pm CEST, 12:30 pm ET, and 10 pm IST.
Date: July 9, 2023.
Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic match schedule
Swiatek and Bencic will take to the court in the second match of the day on Centre Court.
Match Timing: Approx. 3:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm CEST, 10:30 am ET, and 8 pm IST.
Date: July 9, 2023.
Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz match schedule
Djokovic and Hurkacz's third-round duel is the final match of the day on Centre Court.
Match Timing: Approx. 5 pm local time, 6 pm CEST, 12 pm ET and 9:30 pm IST.
Date: July 9, 2023.
Where to watch Wimbledon 2023?
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at Wimbledon live on their respective channels and sites:
United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC
Africa - Canal Plus International
Asia (excluding China, Japan & India) - Eclat
Australia - Nine Network
Belgium - Eurosport
Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo
Canada - TSN & RDS (French)
China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)
Croatia - SportKlub
Czech Republic - Eurosport
Denmark - DR
France - beIN Sports France
Germany - Sky Deutschland
Greece - Nova
India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD
Italy - Super Tennis & Sky Italia
Japan - WOWOW & NHK
Kazakhstan - S Sport, Qazsport & Setanta Sports
Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America
Middle East - beIN Sports MENA
New Zealand - Sky NZ
Norway - Eurosport
Poland - Polsat
Serbia - RTS & SportKlub
Spain - Telefonica/Movistar +
Switzerland - SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF)
United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
