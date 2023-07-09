Wimbledon 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek & Victoria Azarenka playing? - Day 7, Round 4

Day 7 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships is headlined by three Grand Slam champions.

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will be aiming to get past Hubert Hurkacz to book his place in the quarterfinals. The Serb has never lost to his younger opponent so far and even defeated him en route to winning the title here back in 2019.

Iga Swiatek's quest for a maiden title at the All England Club will continue against Belinda Bencic. Two-time Major champion Victoria Azarenka and former Wimbledon semifinalist Elina Svitolina will square off in a battle between mothers.

Top 10 players Jannik Sinner, Jessica Pegula and Andrey Rublev are some of the other notable names in the mix on Sunday.

Victoria Azarenka vs Elina Svitolina match schedule

Azarenka and Svitolina will face off in the last match of the day on Court 1.

Match Timing: Approx. 5:30 pm local time, 6:30 pm CEST, 12:30 pm ET, and 10 pm IST.

Date: July 9, 2023.

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic match schedule

Swiatek and Bencic will take to the court in the second match of the day on Centre Court.

Match Timing: Approx. 3:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm CEST, 10:30 am ET, and 8 pm IST.

Date: July 9, 2023.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz match schedule

Djokovic and Hurkacz's third-round duel is the final match of the day on Centre Court.

Match Timing: Approx. 5 pm local time, 6 pm CEST, 12 pm ET and 9:30 pm IST.

Date: July 9, 2023.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023?

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at Wimbledon live on their respective channels and sites:

United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC

Africa - Canal Plus International

Asia (excluding China, Japan & India) - Eclat

Australia - Nine Network

Belgium - Eurosport

Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo

Canada - TSN & RDS (French)

China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)

Croatia - SportKlub

Czech Republic - Eurosport

Denmark - DR

France - beIN Sports France

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - Nova

India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

Italy - Super Tennis & Sky Italia

Japan - WOWOW & NHK

Kazakhstan - S Sport, Qazsport & Setanta Sports

Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America

Middle East - beIN Sports MENA

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Norway - Eurosport

Poland - Polsat

Serbia - RTS & SportKlub

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar +

Switzerland - SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF)

United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

