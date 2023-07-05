A total of 18 American players will be in action on Day 4 of Wimbledon 2023, including Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula, both of whom will look to book their respective spots in the third round.

Tiafoe will take on Dominic Stricker while Pegula will be up against Cristina Bucsa. Other Americans who will be in action on Thursday include Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin, Taylor Fritz, and Tommy Paul.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the American players who will be in action on Day 4 of Wimbledon 2023.

Court 1

Sloane Stephens vs (20) Donna Vekic (second match on court, starts at approx. 3 pm local time)

(4) Jessica Pegula vs Cristina Bucsa (third match on court, after Stephens vs Vekic)

Court 2

Danielle Collins vs (14) Belinda Bencic (third match on court, starts at approx. 3 pm local time)

Court 12

(10) Frances Tiafoe vs Dominic Stricker (fourth match on court, starts at approx. 4 pm local time)

Court 18

(9) Taylor Fritz vs Mikael Ymer (fourth match on court, starts at approx. 5 pm local time)

Court 4

Sofia Kenin vs Wang Xinyu (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Court 5

Michael Mmoh vs Maximilian Marterer (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Court 7

Alycia Parks vs Ana Bogdan (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

(4) Nicole Melichar Martinez / Ellen Perez vs Ekaterina Alexandrova / Yang Zhaoxuan (third match on court, starts at approx. 3 pm local time)

Court 8

(16) Caroline Dolehide / Zhang Shuai vs Emma Navarro / Ingrid Neel (fourth match on court, starts at approx. 5 pm local time)

Court 9

Marcos Giron vs Marton Fucsovics (fourth match on court, starts at approx. 5 pm local time)

Court 14

(32) Ben Shelton vs Laslo Djere (fourth match on court, starts at approx. 5 pm local time)

Court 15

(23) Alexander Bublik vs JJ Wolf (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Court 16

John Isner / Jack Sock vs Max Purcell / Jordan Thompson (fourth match on court, starts at 5 pm local time)

Gabriela Dabrowski/ Aleksandra Krunic vs Lauren Davis / Rosalie van der Hoek (fifth match on court)

Court 17

(16) Tommy Paul vs Milos Raonic (third match on court, starts at approx. 3 pm local time)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023 in the United States

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action from Wimbledon on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

Wimbledon 2023 - Match Timings for Day 3

The first match on Centre Court will begin at 1:30 pm local time (8:30 am ET), while on Court No. 1, the proceedings commence at 1 pm local time (8 am ET).

The first match on all other courts is scheduled for an 11 am local time (6 am ET) start.

