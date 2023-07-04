Wimbledon 2023 US players' TV Schedule: When are Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys & other Americans playing? - Day 3, Round 1&2

Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys will be among the 19 Americans who will be in action on Day 3 of Wimbledon 2023.

Fritz will aim to finish his match against Yannick Hanfmann as he leads 3-2 in the final set. Madison Keys' first-round fixture against Sonay Kartal is also rescheduled for July 5 and the 28-year-old will be eager to seal her place in the second round of Wimbledon.

The likes of Sofia Kenin, Michael Mmoh, JJ Wolf, and Alycia Parks will all compete in the second round on Day 3 of Wimbledon. On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the American players who will be in action on July 5.

Court 2

(9) Taylor Fritz vs Yannick Hanfmann (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time).

Court 3

(25) Madison Keys vs Sonay Kartal (third match on court, starts at approx. 3 pm local time).

Court 4

(16) Tommy Paul vs Shintaro Mochizuki (third match on court, starts at approx. 3 pm local time).

Court 5

Christopher Eubanks vs Thiago Monteiro (third match on court, starts at approx. 3 pm local time).

Sofia Kenin vs Wang Xinyu (fifth match on court, starts not before 4:30 pm local time).

Court 6

Marcos Giron vs Hugo Dellien (third match on court, starts at approx. 3 pm local time).

Court 7

Madison Brengle vs Sara Errani (second match on court, starts at approx 1 pm local time).

Michael Mmoh vs Maximillian Marterer (last match on court, starts not before 4:30 pm local time).

Court 8

Bernarda Pera vs Viktoriya Tomova (third match on court, starts at approx. 3 pm local time).

Maxime Cressy vs Laslo Djere (fourth match on court, after Pera vs Tomova).

(24) Alexander Bublik vs JJ Wolf (last match on court, after Cressy vs Djere).

Court 9

Alycia Parks vs Ana Bogdan (last match on court, starts not before 4:30 pm local time).

Court 14

Sloane Stephens vs Rebecca Peterson (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time).

(32) Ben Shelton vs Taro Daniel (third match on court, starts at approx. 3 pm local time).

Court 15

Alison Riske vs Paula Badosa (second match on court, starts at approx. 1 pm local time).

Court 17

Danielle Collins vs Julia Grabher (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time).

Emma Navarro vs (21) Ekaterina Alexandrova (second match on court, after Collins vs Grabher).

(22) Sebastian Korda vs Jiri Vesely (fourth match on court, starts at approx. 4:30 pm local time).

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023 in the United States

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action from Wimbledon on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbledon 2023 - Match Timings for Day 3

The first match on Centre Court will begin at 1:30 pm local time (8:30 am ET), while on Court No. 1, the proceedings commence at 1 pm local time (8 am ET).

The first match on all other courts is scheduled for an 11 am local time (6 am ET) start.

